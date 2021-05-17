Logo
INTRUSION Is Announced Winner of the Coveted 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

INTRUSION, Inc. Earns Most Innovative Intrusion Detection System Honor

SAN FRANCISCO and PLANO, Texas, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (

INTZ, Financial) is proud to announce the company has won the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industrys leading electronic information security magazine: Most Innovative Intrusion Detection System.

We couldnt be more pleased to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, said Jack Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION, Inc. We knew the competition would be tough, and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, were thrilled.

Said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine: INTRUSION embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrows threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach.

About INTRUSION, Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. ( INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur including zero-days. INTRUSIONs solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazines ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking Whats Next? so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

INTRUSION Media Inquiries

PR Contact: Michael Krems, Analyst & Public Relations Manager
Email: [email protected]
Mobile: 805.496.8166

IR Contact: Joel Achramowicz
[email protected]
P: 415-845-9964

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: April Palanca, Director of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

