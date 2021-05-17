Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (SNFC) (NASDAQ symbol "SNFCA") announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, SNFCs after-tax earnings from operations increased 751% from $1,424,000 in 2020 to $12,129,000 in 2021, on a 54% increase in revenues to $122,659,000.

Scott M. Quist, President of the Company, said: I cant help but admire the execution excellence our teams have accomplished in the first quarter. Overall earnings are up 1,000%. The low interest rate environment has provided our Mortgage Segment a favorable tailwind but note that every segments earnings are up triple digits. The Covid induced climate brings blessings and curses. In no way do we minimize the personal hardships and losses the Pandemic has inflicted on so many individuals and families - our insurance and memorial businesses essentially have front row seats to observe some of those effects. From a financial point of view, low interest rates have helped our Mortgage Segment, but low rates and higher death claims have hurt our Life Segment. In total, death claims increased 37% over 2020 levels with the major part of that increase being Covid related. Better cash and expense management has helped to offset the increased death claims. While our Memorial segment has experienced higher death counts, a major factor in its increased profitability has been improved preneed sales. Again, our job is to execute our business plans in whatever environment we have, and I believe our teams have done that in an admirable fashion.

SNFC has three business segments. The following table shows the revenues and earnings before taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to 2020, for each of the three business segments:

RevenuesEarnings before Taxes
2021202020212020
Life Insurance$38,944,000$33,206,00017.3%$2,695,000$(3,069,000)187.8%
Cemeteries/Mortuaries$6,999,000$4,014,00074.4%$2,701,000$105,0002,472.4%
Mortgages$76,716,000$42,389,00081.0%$10,959,000$4,438,000146.9%
Total$122,659,000$79,609,00054.1%$16,355,000$1,474,0001,009.6%

Net earnings per common share was $.61 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to net earnings of $.08 per share for the prior year, as adjusted for the effect of annual stock dividends. Book value per common share was $14.18 as of March 31, 2021, compared to $13.87 as of December 31, 2020.

The Company has two classes of common stock outstanding, Class A and Class C. There were 19,169,211 Class A equivalent shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021.

If there are any questions, please contact Mr. Garrett S. Sill or Mr. Scott M. Quist at:

Security National Financial Corporation
P.O. Box 57250
Salt Lake City, Utah 84157
Phone: (801) 264-1060
Fax: (801) 265-9882

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to the Company and its business. The predictions in these statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

ti?nf=ODIzNzgyMyM0MTg3Nzc2IzIwMTc1Nzk=
f1fc97d1-cba4-4ab3-9288-868ca246dc7f
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment