Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for June, July and August 2021

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of June, July and August 2021 as per the following schedule:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount June, 2021 June 30, 2021 July 15, 2021 $0.06875 July, 2021 July 30, 2021 August 16, 2021 $0.06875 August, 2021 August 31, 2021 September 15, 2021 $0.06875

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

