Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for June, July and August 2021

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of June, July and August 2021 as per the following schedule:
Month
Record Date
Distribution Date
Distribution Amount
June, 2021
June 30, 2021
July 15, 2021
$0.06875
July, 2021
July 30, 2021
August 16, 2021
$0.06875
August, 2021
August 31, 2021
September 15, 2021
$0.06875
ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005750/en/
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment