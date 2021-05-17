Qumu Sets Spring 2021 Financial Conference Schedule





Qumu+Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences this Spring:









Northland Capital Markets Fireside Chat





Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time





Format: 45-minute fireside chat and Q&A session









Craig-Hallum 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference





Wednesday, June 2, 2021





Format: One-on-one and small group meetings









Northland Capital Markets Customer Engagement SaaS Conference





Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time





Format: 30-minute fireside chat and one-on-one meetings





Webcast









For additional information, please contact Qumus investor relations team at +1.949.574.3860 or [email protected].









About Qumu





Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu Cloud platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.





