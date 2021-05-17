Logo
Intertrend announces Make Noise Today: Recipe for Change campaign in collaboration with Toyota

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

New series of editorial films feature Eddie Huang and notable chefs preparing meals for older adults, essential workers and others impacted by COVID-19

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, May 17, 2021

PLANO, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intertrend, a multicultural creative agency at the intersection of emerging trends and the interaction between brands and consumers, is pleased to announce the latest edition of Make Noise Today: Recipe for Change, a new campaign featuring Eddie Huang alongside chefs Nicole Ponseca, Mayly Tao, and Dennis Lee.

Make Noise Today: Recipe for Change notable chefs bring food to older adults, essential workers, and others impacted by COVID-19 in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

New series of editorial films feature Eddie Huang and notable chefs preparing meals for those impacted by COVID-19.

Created to support Asian American chefs who are fighting to keep their businesses afloat during the COVID-19 lockdown, Make Noise Today: Recipe for Change sees these notable chefs bringing food to older adults, essential workers, and others impacted by COVID-19 in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Recipe for Change is part of Make Noise Today, a national platform that encourages the sharing of stories that reflect every aspect of life for the Asian American community, as well as those minority groups that stand in solidarity with the mission. That mission--to educate, increase empathy, and inspire action at the community level--is central to this latest campaign.

Featuring a series of three videos, Make Noise Today: Recipe for Change is shot with a street-style sensibility mixed with a naturalistic, intimate approach that highlights the urban settings of New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The film series features three Asian Americans who have fought their way to becoming recognized as leaders in their communities and is hosted by Eddie Huang, author, chef, producer and director. Known for his memoir Fresh Off the Boat (on which the ABC sitcom is based), Huang is also the director of the film Boogie and was the chef and owner of Baohaus in New York.

Huang is joined by a notable chef in each of the three cities. Nicole Ponseca is a New York-based chef and author of I Am a Filipino: And This Is How We Cook; Mayly Tao is the Los Angeles-based owner of DK's Donuts; and Dennis Lee is the San Francisco-based chef of Namu Gaji.

"Our partners for Make Noise Today: Recipe for Change reflect the diversity and strength of the Asian American community," said Siani Kiyonaga, Senior Manager, Brand, Growth Audiences, and Cross Vehicle Line Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "It is a great honor to support both established chefs and those impacted by COVID-19 during this difficult time."

For the film series, the three chefs will prepare meals for older adults, essential workers and others impacted by COVID-19 in each city. Food will be transported using the Toyota Venza, RAV4, and Highlander vehicles and the chefs will share their stories of resilience, grit, and hard work, as well as how the pandemic has impacted them, their cultural heritage and how food relates to their upbringings. The film series aligns with Toyota's dedication to supporting the AAPI community, most recently seen in a $1 million donation to eleven local and national organizations supporting the community.

"We're thrilled to partner with Toyota on this latest campaign," says Julia Huang, Founder and CEO of Intertrend. "We've worked with Toyota for many years but this latest project is close to our hearts and comes right in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. We can't wait for everyone to see these videos and hear the stories of our amazing partners."

For more information on Make Noise Today: Recipe for Change and Make Noise Today, please visit www.makenoisetoday.org

Press Contact:
Doug Roche
[email protected]
310.658.6940

ABOUT INTERTREND
Intertrend is a multicultural creative agency that understands the intersection of cultures, emerging trends, and the interaction between brands and consumers. With a passionate team of over 70 professionals, Intertrend creates deeply resonant and exceptional consumer experiences. Founded 30 years ago and based in both Long Beach, CA and Plano, TX, the agency has worked with leading brands in automotive, financial services, retail, entertainment, pharmaceutical and telecom. Intertrend also houses a family of entrepreneurial brand units that build to its core expertise across digital, content and experiential including The Art of Bloom, Imprint Culture Lab, Imprint Venture Lab, Pow! Wow! Long Beach, Make Noise Today, Couriers of Hope, Unexpected Connections, Architecture for Dogs, The Psychic Temple, and 17 Healthy. Interpreters and interrupters, interdisciplinary and international, Intertrend is where culture and content meet.

ABOUT TOYOTA
Toyota (NYSE: TM), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands. Over the past 60 years, we've built more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold more than 2.4 million cars and trucks (more than 2.1 million in the U.S.) in 2020.

Make Noise Today: Recipe for Change campaign collaboration between Toyota and Intertrend.

Intertrend Beyond 30

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intertrend-announces-make-noise-today-recipe-for-change-campaign-in-collaboration-with-toyota-301292240.html

SOURCE Intertrend

