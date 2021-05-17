Logo
Limeade Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer, Chief People Officer to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen High-Performance Culture

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 17, 2021

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today employee experience software company Limeade announced Todd Spartz as the company's new Chief Finance Officer (CFO) and Elizabeth (Liz) Carver as Chief People Officer (CPO).

Elizabeth Carver, Limeade, Chief People Officer and Todd Spartz, Limeade, Chief Financial Officer

Spartz is responsible for directing Limeade investments focused on driving continued growth and stakeholder value for the company. He will manage financial reporting and planning, investor relations, legal and corporate development efforts. Spartz is a highly experienced public (NASDAQ) and private company CFO with vast experience in enterprise SaaS, M&A, strategy and managing growth with financial discipline. Prior to joining Limeade, Spartz was the CFO of UserZoom a UX insights software offering and held other financial management positions in B2B organizations including Experian, Oblix and Determine.

Liz Carver will oversee a team of HR professionals, leading the award-winning Limeade culture through its planned organic and inorganic growth. Carver has over 25 years of global, senior HR experience. Prior to joining Limeade, she directed talent strategy development and implementation across multiple businesses and regions for ExxonMobil. Carver has significant expertise and capability in change management, organizational effectiveness and culture.

"Limeade continues to strengthen the team for a long period of growth ahead," said Henry Albrecht, Limeade CEO. "To meet the well-being and employee experience challenges and help define the future of work, we need resilient and experienced leaders. On behalf of the Board of Directors and all employees of Limeade, we welcome Todd and Elizabeth to the leadership team."

About Limeade
Limeade is an employee experience software company on a mission to transform work into a source of positivity, energy, humanity and purpose. Founded in 2006, Limeade is a pioneer in the HR technology industry and is consistently recognized for its own award-winning culture. Today, Limeade solutions are used in approximately 100 countries around the globe. We help every employee know their company cares and deliver people and business results that matter. Limeade partners with its customers to transform the overall employee experience by helping to improve employee well-being, engagement and sense of inclusion in addition to reducing the risk of unwanted turnover and burnout. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com. (ASX listing: LME)

Limeade (PRNewsFoto/Limeade)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limeade-welcomes-new-chief-financial-officer-chief-people-officer-to-accelerate-growth-and-strengthen-high-performance-culture-301292666.html

SOURCE Limeade

