Hyundai Kona Named One of Autotrader's Ten Best Cars for Recent College Graduates

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Kona has been named one of Autotrader's 2021 Ten Best Cars for Recent College Graduates. "For 2022, Kona has been freshly redesigned with new safety and convenience features that ensures it remains at the top of SUV buyer lists. Whether they desire the eco-focused Electric, Turbo or sporty new N Line version, we're confident the new Kona will exceed the most demanding compact SUV buyer expectations," said Ricky Lao, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor North America.

"The Hyundai Kona is one of those small, affordable cars that are so much fun and have such a unique character that it really feels like a much more expensive car. In the world of $25,000 cars, new or used, the Hyundai Kona is worth a test drive," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. All vehicles on this year's Ten Best list are available for under $25,000 and achieve a combined fuel economy rating of at least 30 mpg.

