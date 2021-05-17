Appian Way Asset Management LP Buys International Paper Co, Quanta Services Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Sells NVR Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp

New Purchases: IP, PWR, FBHS, CCK, LYB, BLDR, UNP, SHW, WFG, JCI, BKNG, PNTM.U, ATC, AVNT, AACQ, ETWO, DCRNU, CLIM.U, SLAMU, DHCAU, LCAHU, LCAHU, ANAC.U, DCRB, VELOU,

Investment company Appian Way Asset Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys International Paper Co, Quanta Services Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, sells NVR Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, MasTec Inc, Masco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appian Way Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Appian Way Asset Management LP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) - 102,589 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.92% International Paper Co (IP) - 311,210 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Domtar Corp (UFS) - 330,017 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.32% Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 123,510 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) - 109,134 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. New Position

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.62%. The holding were 311,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 123,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59. The stock is now traded at around $106.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 109,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 103,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 86,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 183,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in Domtar Corp by 127.32%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $38.37, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $54.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 330,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 240.43%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 413,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 440.31%. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $46.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 132,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 68.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 227,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 68.30%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $95.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 43,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 282,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63.

Appian Way Asset Management LP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Appian Way Asset Management LP reduced to a holding in NVR Inc by 75.89%. The sale prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4919.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.74%. Appian Way Asset Management LP still held 754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP reduced to a holding in Westlake Chemical Corp by 42.52%. The sale prices were between $76.46 and $95.16, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $104.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Appian Way Asset Management LP still held 41,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP reduced to a holding in AECOM by 57.39%. The sale prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Appian Way Asset Management LP still held 26,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP reduced to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 28.37%. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Appian Way Asset Management LP still held 40,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appian Way Asset Management LP reduced to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 26.23%. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.459400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Appian Way Asset Management LP still held 41,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.