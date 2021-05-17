Blue Grotto Capital, LLC Buys News Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Switch Inc, Stamps.com Inc

New Purchases: NWSA, NOC, ONTO,

NWSA, NOC, ONTO, Added Positions: MCHP, AMAT, VVI, YNDX, IBP, SPB, PRFT, GOTU, WBS,

MCHP, AMAT, VVI, YNDX, IBP, SPB, PRFT, GOTU, WBS, Reduced Positions: SSNC, MITK, WYNN, SE, EAT, ZNGA,

SSNC, MITK, WYNN, SE, EAT, ZNGA, Sold Out: IAC, SWCH, STMP, CARS, YY, TLND, RLJ, BLDP, PII,

Investment company Blue Grotto Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys News Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Switch Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Cars.com Inc, JOYY Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Grotto Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Blue Grotto Capital, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 459,395 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.57% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 295,714 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 169,823 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.52% Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) - 1,372,852 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 127,113 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.35%

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 538,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $373.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 70.35%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 127,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 169,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Viad Corp by 60.05%. The purchase prices were between $34.17 and $45.26, with an estimated average price of $39.64. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 409,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Yandex NV by 66.33%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 193,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Installed Building Products Inc by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $129, with an estimated average price of $113.77. The stock is now traded at around $120.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 147,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in GSX Techedu Inc by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $31.78 and $142.7, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 172,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cars.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $13.11.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 46.2%. The sale prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. Blue Grotto Capital, LLC still held 106,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.