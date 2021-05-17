Logo
Blue Grotto Capital, LLC Buys News Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Switch Inc, Stamps.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blue Grotto Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys News Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Switch Inc, Stamps.com Inc, Cars.com Inc, JOYY Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Grotto Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Blue Grotto Capital, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Grotto Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+grotto+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Grotto Capital, LLC
  1. Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 459,395 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.57%
  2. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 295,714 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 169,823 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.52%
  4. Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) - 1,372,852 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%
  5. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 127,113 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.35%
New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 538,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $373.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 70.35%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 127,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 169,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viad Corp (VVI)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Viad Corp by 60.05%. The purchase prices were between $34.17 and $45.26, with an estimated average price of $39.64. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 409,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Yandex NV by 66.33%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 193,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in Installed Building Products Inc by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $129, with an estimated average price of $113.77. The stock is now traded at around $120.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 147,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GSX Techedu Inc (GOTU)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC added to a holding in GSX Techedu Inc by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $31.78 and $142.7, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 172,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.

Sold Out: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Sold Out: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16.

Sold Out: Cars.com Inc (CARS)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cars.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.39 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $13.11.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49.

Sold Out: Talend SA (TLND)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02.

Reduced: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 46.2%. The sale prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. Blue Grotto Capital, LLC still held 106,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Grotto Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Blue Grotto Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blue Grotto Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blue Grotto Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blue Grotto Capital, LLC keeps buying
