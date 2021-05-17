Wedgewood Partners, Inc. Buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, PayPal Holdings Inc, Visa Inc

New Purchases: ODFL, BKNG,

Investment company Wedgewood Partners, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Progressive Corp, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, PayPal Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, Tapestry Inc, Blackstone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedgewood Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Wedgewood Partners, Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $650 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,769 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 395,692 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.64% Facebook Inc (FB) - 158,167 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 513,888 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63% Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 224,250 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.86%

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $269.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 66,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2226.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 5,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 82.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $106.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 244,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wedgewood Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.