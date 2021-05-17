Wedgewood Partners, Inc. Buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, PayPal Holdings Inc, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: ODFL, BKNG,
- Added Positions: PGR,
- Reduced Positions: BMY, PYPL, V, EW, AAPL, TSCO, GOOGL, FB, MSI, KEYS, EA, CDW, SBUX, CPRT, MSFT, FRC, ALC, SPGI, BX, GOOG, USB, BA, BRK.B, SLB, FITB, KHC, T,
- Sold Out: TPR,
For the details of
David Rolfe 's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+rolfe/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,769 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 395,692 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.64%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 158,167 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8%
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 513,888 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63%
- Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 224,250 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.86%
Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $269.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 66,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Wedgewood Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2226.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 5,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Wedgewood Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 82.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $106.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 244,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Wedgewood Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of David Rolfe. Also check out:
1. David Rolfe's Undervalued Stocks
2. David Rolfe's Top Growth Companies, and
3. David Rolfe's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that David Rolfe keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment