Corient Capital Partners, LLC Buys Cloudflare Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Thomson Reuters Corp, AstraZeneca PLC

- New Purchases: NET, TPL, CIT, IPG, WAL, DAR, UNM, SNOW, WMK, FRO, SNAP, PTC, OMC, CELH, AGO, EQT, AMED, IART, OVV, EOG, MGM, TECH, CATB, CVNA, WF, WF, BMBL, TXT, DISCK, TCF, TYL, SLF, UVV, STE, WAB, LUV, SCCO, STBA, BURL, ITB, DGRO, CCIV, IAC, EQH, PK, AA, QRVO, WHR, SFM, FBHS, HZNP, PVH, ALGT, WLTW, WSM, CAH, GPS, FE, EXPE, DRE, CR, TPR, XEC, CNP, CE, WRK, CMS, CHRW, CBRE, CACI, BYD, BHP, AVB, ALK, LB, RY, PWR, PKX, AAP, ON, MOH, MT, MAS, LYV, IT, KB, J, JBHT, HOLX, HSY, KT, ELP, CEIX, CS, BCS, FMNB, TKC, ABEV, LLNW,
- Added Positions: VEA, VWO, VSS, IVV, XOM, MS, AAPL, AVGO, MSFT, CVX, AMZN, T, SBUX, C, HLT, CCI, PG, MO, AMT, EW, GE, CFG, GOOG, PINS, AGG, ADBE, BAC, BBY, COF, CTAS, HD, ABT, APD, BRK.B, GILD, GOOGL, JPM, NVDA, PPL, RTX, UNH, PODD, TSLA, A, ALGN, AMGN, IVZ, AMAT, BLK, BA, CAT, CMCSA, COP, DLR, LEN, LOW, MDT, MRK, NKE, LIN, PSA, O, DIS, PM, MTDR, ABBV, ZTS, PFSI, VYM, MMM, CB, ACN, ATVI, ALXN, AEP, AXP, APH, ANSS, ADM, BP, BIIB, BSX, CSX, CDNS, LUMN, SCHW, CME, CHD, CI, CINF, CFR, CMI, DE, DVN, DUK, EMR, EL, F, FCX, GPN, GS, HSBC, MNST, HIG, HPQ, IBM, INFO, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, ICE, JNJ, JCI, KLAC, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LMT, MAR, MMC, MRVL, SPGI, MCHP, MU, MUFG, MCO, NFLX, NSC, ES, NVS, PPG, PH, PAYX, BKNG, RPM, RDS.A, SRE, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SONY, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TGT, TMO, TOT, TSN, UNP, UPS, WBA, ANTM, WMB, EBAY, TMUS, DAL, STLA, GM, HCA, XYL, APTV, PSX, WDAY, VEEV, TWTR, ALLE, CTLT, ETSY, TEAM, ELAN, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, RSP, SPMD, VTI, VTWO, AMD, ASX, AEG, AFL, AKAM, ALL, ALNY, AIG, ABC, AME, NLY, AON, AJG, AZO, ADSK, BBVA, BBD, ITUB, SAN, BMO, BK, BDX, VIAC, KMX, CCL, CX, CNC, CERN, LNG, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, CCOI, CTSH, CL, CMA, CBSH, CIG, VALE, CAG, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DXCM, DEO, DLTR, DOV, DD, EWBC, ECL, EA, EFX, ELS, ERIC, EXAS, FNB, FAST, FDX, FITB, BUSE, FHN, BEN, GRMN, GD, GIS, GPC, GGB, GT, HAL, LHX, PEAK, WELL, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IBN, ING, INFY, TT, IP, ISRG, KSU, KEY, KMB, KEP, LPL, LKQ, LH, LYG, MCBC, MRO, MLM, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MET, MTD, MPWR, MSI, HOPE, NDAQ, NEM, NOK, NMR, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OKE, ORCL, PCAR, PCG, PTEN, PBCT, PEG, REGN, RF, RMD, RIO, ROK, ROST, RCL, SIVB, SLB, STX, SGEN, SO, TRV, SWK, STT, SUI, TROW, TSM, TTWO, TFX, TEF, TER, TM, TSCO, UBS, SPOK, UGP, UMC, URI, VFC, VLO, VTR, VRTX, VMC, GWW, WM, WST, WDC, WBK, WY, WIT, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, CMG, SMFG, TDG, AWI, MFG, DFS, AWK, NWG, TWO, FTNT, CHTR, VEON, WSR, FRC, FLT, KMI, MPC, EPAM, SPLK, PANW, NRZ, CDW, RNG, PAYC, ANET, BABA, SYF, W, KEYS, LBRDK, TDOC, KHC, HPE, FTV, TTD, COUP, YUMC, OKTA, ROKU, SPOT, DOCU, MRNA, DELL, ALC, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, IWD, IWF, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, V, MA, SPLV, AZN, LLY, FISV, EQIX, TWLO, OSK, D, TRU, RACE, ADI, BAX, WFC, KO, ABNB, NEE, NOW, LYB, MDY, CRM, PFE, TXN, MCD, CVS, TEL, LULU, MSCI, WEC, FB, VZ, VRSN, SQ, EFA, GLD, ADP, UBER, WIX, IQV, TFC, EMN, AMP, VEU, PEP, INTC, QCOM, WMT, INTU, ASML, USB, ADS, NYMT, PXD, PGR, ROP, SBAC, BF.B, TTM, BC, BX, VEDL, UL, FIS, DVA, VRSK, PMT, ZBRA, EXC, BR,
- Sold Out: TRI, URTH, BOKF, SHY, SRPT, BMRN, JKHY, VTRS, ROL, PE, VXUS, SWN,
- Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 262,302 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 383,762 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 600,373 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 169,429 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 296,080 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 600,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1650.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 483 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $103.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 76.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 535,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 153.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 167,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 755.34%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $132.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $416.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 69.24%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 96,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 117.05%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42.Sold Out: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The sale prices were between $111.49 and $119.21, with an estimated average price of $116.05.Sold Out: BOK Financial Corp (BOKF)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BOK Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $69.41 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $84.75.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.
