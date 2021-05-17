Logo
Corient Capital Partners, LLC Buys Cloudflare Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Thomson Reuters Corp, AstraZeneca PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Corient Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cloudflare Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Thomson Reuters Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corient Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Corient Capital Partners, LLC owns 618 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corient Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corient+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Corient Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 262,302 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 383,762 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  3. Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 600,373 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 169,429 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 296,080 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 600,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CIT Group Inc (CIT)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1650.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $103.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 76.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 535,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 153.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 167,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 755.34%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $132.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $416.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 69.24%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 96,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 117.05%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The sale prices were between $111.49 and $119.21, with an estimated average price of $116.05.

Sold Out: BOK Financial Corp (BOKF)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BOK Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $69.41 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $84.75.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Corient Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Corient Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Corient Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Corient Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Corient Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
