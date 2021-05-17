Corient Capital Partners, LLC Buys Cloudflare Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Thomson Reuters Corp, AstraZeneca PLC

New Purchases: NET, TPL, CIT, IPG, WAL, DAR, UNM, SNOW, WMK, FRO, SNAP, PTC, OMC, CELH, AGO, EQT, AMED, IART, OVV, EOG, MGM, TECH, CATB, CVNA, WF, WF, BMBL, TXT, DISCK, TCF, TYL, SLF, UVV, STE, WAB, LUV, SCCO, STBA, BURL, ITB, DGRO, CCIV, IAC, EQH, PK, AA, QRVO, WHR, SFM, FBHS, HZNP, PVH, ALGT, WLTW, WSM, CAH, GPS, FE, EXPE, DRE, CR, TPR, XEC, CNP, CE, WRK, CMS, CHRW, CBRE, CACI, BYD, BHP, AVB, ALK, LB, RY, PWR, PKX, AAP, ON, MOH, MT, MAS, LYV, IT, KB, J, JBHT, HOLX, HSY, KT, ELP, CEIX, CS, BCS, FMNB, TKC, ABEV, LLNW,

Investment company Corient Capital Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Cloudflare Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Thomson Reuters Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corient Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Corient Capital Partners, LLC owns 618 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 262,302 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 383,762 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 600,373 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 169,429 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 296,080 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 600,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1650.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $103.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 76.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 535,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 153.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 167,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 755.34%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $132.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $416.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 69.24%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 96,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 117.05%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The sale prices were between $111.49 and $119.21, with an estimated average price of $116.05.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BOK Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $69.41 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $84.75.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.