Hbk Investments L P Buys Talend SA, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Discovery Inc, Snowflake Inc

- Added Positions: JCOM, FB, COST, V, LESL, ACND,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, TSLA, PYPL, T, ORCL, MA, ACIC, AACQ, THBR, SFTW, VSPR, WPF, BA, TWTR, IPOF, PDAC, VGAC, SNPR, PSTH, RTP, LCY, HEC, VIAC, GSAH, IBM, PACE, DGNR, BTWN, IPOD, ILMN, GILD, ASPL, FAII, CCAC, DGNS, IMPX, SPNV, TREB, QELL, STWO, HZAC, GRSV, KSMT, FIII, DFPH, SCVX,
- Sold Out: DISCK, SNOW, JWS, CCIV, GLD, ADBE, BFT, LOW, TPGY, EA, UNP, AMAT, NLOK, CRSA, IPOE, ABT, INTC, IPOC, RMGBU, NOACU, CVS, M, ANTM, TSIAU, CLII, MSFT, CONXU, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, HAACU, ARBGU, CTAQU, DNB, JAMF, JAMF, GHVIU, RAACU, ZI, GOOGL, AONE, SPRQ.U, CSX, UNH, HCA, HTPA.U, CBAH.U, CTSH, BMY, ETWO, GE, WDC, MOTV.U, MLM, NEP, CCL, LLY, NEBCU, HIGA.U, CAP.U, FUBO, ACTC, SPFR.U, PG, TSCO, DIS, DMYI.U, FSRV, SCOAU, XPEV, ZNGA, APA, PHICU, TINV.U, XOM, TTWO, ISRG, ACAM, OMC, ETSY, TEKKU, MRACU, ICHR, HOL, LNFA.U, UPST, AMZN, OAC, TLMD, WISH, CMCSA, LEAP, TPR, JNJ, WMC, ELAN, SMMC, RTPZ.U, LMT, WM, ACN, AAL, GPS, OXY, STT, MPC, MCD, SLB, SO, TLRY, TLRY, HPX, DFHT, AGC, KMX, DRI, HPE, AKAM, ALGN, BBY, DVA, F, MNST, ICE, K, TAP, JWN, UAA, VXX, CMA, D, MHK, PEP, SYK, DFS, NKLA, ADS, ADP, C, GLW, HSY, BKNG, TSN, HMCOU, AIG, GT, TT, NTAP, ROST, WMT, PM, AVGO, HLT, GAN, CAH, FITB, KSS, MRO,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 283,357 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.43%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 86,660 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.6%
- Talend SA (TLND) - 380,000 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU) - 1,500,000 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF) - 1,500,000 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.05%
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 379,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPBU)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in J2 Global Inc by 186.95%. The purchase prices were between $94.28 and $122.49, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $125.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 108,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 607.67%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 25,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 1103.36%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Visa Inc by 236.11%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.19.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.
