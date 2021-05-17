Logo
Hbk Investments L P Buys Talend SA, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Discovery Inc, Snowflake Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Hbk Investments L P (Current Portfolio) buys Talend SA, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Dropbox Inc, Gores Technology Partners II Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Discovery Inc, Snowflake Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hbk Investments L P. As of 2021Q1, Hbk Investments L P owns 301 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HBK INVESTMENTS L P's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hbk+investments+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HBK INVESTMENTS L P
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 283,357 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.43%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 86,660 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.6%
  3. Talend SA (TLND) - 380,000 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU) - 1,500,000 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF) - 1,500,000 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.05%
New Purchase: Talend SA (TLND)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 379,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gores Technology Partners II Inc (GTPBU)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Gores Technology Partners II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC)

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in J2 Global Inc by 186.95%. The purchase prices were between $94.28 and $122.49, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $125.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 108,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 607.67%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 25,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 1103.36%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Visa Inc by 236.11%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.

Sold Out: Jaws Acquisition Corp (JWS)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $14.19.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of HBK INVESTMENTS L P. Also check out:

1. HBK INVESTMENTS L P's Undervalued Stocks
2. HBK INVESTMENTS L P's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HBK INVESTMENTS L P's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HBK INVESTMENTS L P keeps buying
