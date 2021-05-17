Logo
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. Buys Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Enbridge Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Diamondback Energy Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Enbridge Inc, Athene Holding, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. owns 318 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clark+capital+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,824,738 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 2,155,374 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.46%
  3. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) - 2,136,279 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 240.15%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,594,031 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 458,624 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6959.01%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 114,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KB Financial Group Inc (KB)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in KB Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.26 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $41.59. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 661,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 642,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 458,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 595,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 294,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 240.15%. The purchase prices were between $72.14 and $84.31, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $89.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,136,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6959.01%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.478900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 458,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.86%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,159,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 4109.50%. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.184100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 624,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 702.52%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 960,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 449.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 581,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07.

Sold Out: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The sale prices were between $103.79 and $123.92, with an estimated average price of $115.68.

Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. keeps buying
