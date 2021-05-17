Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. Buys Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Enbridge Inc

- New Purchases: GS, KB, ALLY, ST, SYF, JACK, SYY, COP, HRC, FRT, ASX, ACGL, AMP, FN, FDX, CE, PSX, TLT, XSOE, XHB, GUNR, IYT, VICI, SEM, MTX, OVV, LAND, CRM, FOCS, DBEF, MCO, MOO, RJA, IWC, EXPO, ALK,
- Added Positions: PKW, IJH, SPLG, FANG, SPYV, XOM, GNTX, NXST, DHR, HYG, IXUS, STZ, MRK, PPG, BAC, HELE, ICLR, JNK, FB, SCHG, TX, DIS, DRI, EMN, VSS, WFC, TFC, DAL, INFY, KBE, CB, TRP, WMB, UFPI, HYS, XME, GOOGL, OSK, HYLB, SJNK, USHY, BHP, IAI, SLV, RY, STE, SIL, AMZN, BHLB, CI, ETN, AXTA, NVT, MTUM, VDE, VLUE, BRK.B, NESR, EFG, EFV, IVV, VOX, WOOD, PPL, BERY, KRE, MUB, PGX, USMV, ADBE, BP, CDNS, C, COST, EW, LLY, IBM, KMB, LOW, NVDA, NKE, PEG, NLOK, TROW, TMO, TD, VRTX, CMG, MA, V, ZTS, OMF, FPI, SYNH, SQ, FMB, FPE, IWP, MUNI, SPY, SSO, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: MDYG, IJR, MDT, UNH, KO, PFE, ELP, FOXA, TSM, OKE, BLK, CMCSA, MSFT, EBS, MEI, SONY, EVR, BIDU, CVX, AVGO, PLD, LMT, UNP, MDC, HD, GLDM, MS, EXP, ABT, AAPL, AZO, UBS, JHG, VAW, NVS, AMAT, JPM, AMT, QUAL, VIS, CRL, EME, LIN, GDX, BMY, DECK, GRMN, JNJ, PG, RIO, SO, TM, WSM, PM, PNR, IPKW, MNA, AZN, CRH, ICE, IPG, LRCX, MPW, PHM, SWKS, TKR, TFII, PYPL, ATVI, AXP, CAT, NEE, JCOM, JCI, SWK, SYK, SLF, TXN, UTHR, WMT, LULU, ENSG, LPLA, DOOR, FBHS, TMHC, PFSI, SAIC, ATKR, EQH, SCHV, SPIB, MMM, T, ACN, AEIS, AFL, CRMT, ADP, CACI, CPK, CSCO, LCII, GIS, THG, LHX, HA, NSIT, MCD, NOC, PLXS, PII, SAIA, SLGN, TJX, TSN, UDR, VFC, VZ, WM, OC, AWK, VRTS, FAF, ABBV, IQV, SFM, MBUU, ENVA, OTIS, EFAV, EWX, IMTM, SCZ, DCI, FNF, FFIN, GE, INTC, J, KR, MKSI, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, TXT, RTX, XLNX, LOPE, GOOG, AAXJ, AGG, DVY, IEF, IWF, QQQ, TIP, USCI,
- Sold Out: ENB, ATH, WLTW, CW, AIZ, BUD, FMC, GM, NICE, EBR, QCOM, REGN, GPN, GL, CNI, DLR, NSC, DG, LAZ, XRT, IBUY, SOXX, EVTC, ACWX, SRLN, VCR, SBRA, EZU, AMN, CENTA, CHE, CBRL, VGT, EHTH, SNX, EEMV, PRAH, IWO, IWV, SLYV, IQLT, IWM, QAI, LNC, JBLU, EXC, CVS, WTRG,
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,824,738 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 2,155,374 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.46%
- Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) - 2,136,279 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 240.15%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,594,031 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 458,624 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6959.01%
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 114,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KB Financial Group Inc (KB)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in KB Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.26 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $41.59. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 661,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 642,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 458,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 595,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 294,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 240.15%. The purchase prices were between $72.14 and $84.31, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $89.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,136,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6959.01%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.478900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 458,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.86%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,159,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 4109.50%. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.184100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 624,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 702.52%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 960,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 449.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 581,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07.Sold Out: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The sale prices were between $103.79 and $123.92, with an estimated average price of $115.68.Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.
