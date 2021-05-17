William Marsh Rice University Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Twilio Inc, Lemonade Inc

New Purchases: TWLO, LMND, CRWD, AR,

TWLO, LMND, CRWD, AR, Added Positions: GLD,

Investment company William Marsh Rice University Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Twilio Inc, Lemonade Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Antero Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, William Marsh Rice University. As of 2021Q1, William Marsh Rice University owns 7 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of William Marsh Rice University's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/william+marsh+rice+university/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 750,000 shares, 63.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.66% Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 7,266,343 shares, 33.58% of the total portfolio. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 7,196 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Lemonade Inc (LMND) - 23,393 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. New Position RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 14,251 shares, 0.17% of the total portfolio.

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $290.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 7,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 23,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Marsh Rice University initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $12.322000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Marsh Rice University added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 51.66%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.66%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.