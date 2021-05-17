Logo
Vontobel Asset Management Inc Buys ServiceNow Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Medtronic PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Vontobel Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Coca-Cola Co, CME Group Inc, Progressive Corp, sells Medtronic PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Starbucks Corp, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Vontobel Asset Management Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $16.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,518,382 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 304,787 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,016,470 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,802,126 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.01%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 322,479 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4%
New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $450.651300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 544,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $106.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,243,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,585,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $451.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 211,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 374.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 3,892,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 49.78%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 11,872,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $216.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 2,829,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $241.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,106,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $118.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,853,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 61.60%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 925,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49.

Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
