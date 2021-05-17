Vontobel Asset Management Inc Buys ServiceNow Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells Medtronic PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

New Purchases: NOW, PGR, RBA, HUM, WFC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Vontobel Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys ServiceNow Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Coca-Cola Co, CME Group Inc, Progressive Corp, sells Medtronic PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Starbucks Corp, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Vontobel Asset Management Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $16.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,518,382 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 304,787 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,016,470 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,802,126 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 322,479 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4%

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $450.651300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 544,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $106.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,243,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,585,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $451.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 211,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 374.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $79.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 3,892,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 49.78%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 11,872,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $216.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 2,829,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $241.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,106,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $118.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,853,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 61.60%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 925,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.