Bracebridge Capital, LLC Buys Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I, DHB Capital Corp, Ambac Financial Group Inc, Sells DISH Network Corp, Nielsen Holdings PLC

Investment company Bracebridge Capital, LLC buys Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I, DHB Capital Corp, Ambac Financial Group Inc, Rotor Acquisition Corp, DHC Acquisition Corp, sells DISH Network Corp, Nielsen Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1. As of 2021Q1, Bracebridge Capital, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $107 million.

Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC) - 799,234 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.74% Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZUU) - 786,470 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. New Position DHB Capital Corp (DHBCU) - 669,790 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Rotor Acquisition Corp (ROT.U) - 561,218 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. New Position DHC Acquisition Corp (DHCAU) - 500,000 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.959900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 786,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in DHB Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 669,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Rotor Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 561,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in DHC Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in EJF Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 411,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc by 87.74%. The purchase prices were between $14.23 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.86%. The holding were 799,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $20.23 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $23.58.