Bracebridge Capital, LLC Buys Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I, DHB Capital Corp, Ambac Financial Group Inc, Sells DISH Network Corp, Nielsen Holdings PLC

- New Purchases: ANZUU, DHBCU, ROT.U, DHCAU, TSPQ.U, EJFAU, MBAC.U, PNTM.U, SVOK, SWETU, HYACU, HYACU, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, SBEAU, AMD, SRNGU, ASZ.U, PDOT.U, ESM.U, CLAA.U, MOTV.U, FTEV.U, AUS.U, SLAMU, DCRNU, GLBLU, CPUH.U, OHPAU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, FSNB.U, CVII.U, HHLA.U, TCACU, LIII.U, HIIIU, CCVI.U, RXRAU,
- Added Positions: AMBC,
- Sold Out: DISH, NLSN,
- Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC) - 799,234 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.74%
- Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZUU) - 786,470 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DHB Capital Corp (DHBCU) - 669,790 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Rotor Acquisition Corp (ROT.U) - 561,218 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DHC Acquisition Corp (DHCAU) - 500,000 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.959900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 786,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DHB Capital Corp (DHBCU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in DHB Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 669,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rotor Acquisition Corp (ROT.U)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Rotor Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 561,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DHC Acquisition Corp (DHCAU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in DHC Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (TSPQ.U)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EJF Acquisition Corp (EJFAU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in EJF Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 411,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc by 87.74%. The purchase prices were between $14.23 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.86%. The holding were 799,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26.Sold Out: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $20.23 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $23.58.
