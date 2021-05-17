Western Standard, LLC Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Old Republic International Corp, Turning Point Brands Inc, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Western Standard, LLC Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Old Republic International Corp, Turning Point Brands Inc, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Western Standard, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Atlantic Power Corp, Gores Holdings V Inc, sells Old Republic International Corp, Turning Point Brands Inc, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, KBR Inc, Kirkland's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Western Standard, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Western Standard, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Western Standard, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/western+standard%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Western Standard, LLC
  1. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 134,935 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 101,600 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 313,080 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK) - 1,011,571 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. Marcus Corp (MCS) - 303,986 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.56%
New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $175.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.84%. The holding were 134,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.77%. The holding were 101,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.77%. The holding were 313,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)

Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 302,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FTS International Inc (FTSI)

Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in FTS International Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 95,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)

Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 41,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlantic Power Corp (AT)

Western Standard, LLC added to a holding in Atlantic Power Corp by 284.65%. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 2,075,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marlin Business Services Corp (MRLN)

Western Standard, LLC added to a holding in Marlin Business Services Corp by 92.00%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $13.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 343,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: OFS Capital Corp (OFS)

Western Standard, LLC added to a holding in OFS Capital Corp by 181.60%. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $9.15, with an estimated average price of $7.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 248,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Western Standard, LLC added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 56.92%. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 136,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03.

Sold Out: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $43.02 and $59, with an estimated average price of $50.

Sold Out: KBR Inc (KBR)

Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89.

Sold Out: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)

Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland's Inc. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd (SG)

Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Western Standard, LLC. Also check out:

1. Western Standard, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Western Standard, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Western Standard, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Western Standard, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider