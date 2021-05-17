Western Standard, LLC Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Old Republic International Corp, Turning Point Brands Inc, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc

- New Purchases: ALXN, VAR, WORK, GRSV, FTSI, FSRV,
- Added Positions: AT, MRLN, OFS, PCG, BCEI, BCEI, WINA, GOOGL, NODK, OCSL,
- Reduced Positions: BSIG, MCS, VGR, DLA, CNK, NNI, PKE, ILPT, RMR, MIC, TLYS,
- Sold Out: ORI, TPB, KBR, KIRK, BEAT, SG, AHH,
For the details of Western Standard, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/western+standard%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Western Standard, LLC
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 134,935 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 101,600 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 313,080 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK) - 1,011,571 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
- Marcus Corp (MCS) - 303,986 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.56%
Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $175.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.84%. The holding were 134,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.77%. The holding were 101,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.77%. The holding were 313,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)
Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 302,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FTS International Inc (FTSI)
Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in FTS International Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 95,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)
Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 41,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atlantic Power Corp (AT)
Western Standard, LLC added to a holding in Atlantic Power Corp by 284.65%. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 2,075,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marlin Business Services Corp (MRLN)
Western Standard, LLC added to a holding in Marlin Business Services Corp by 92.00%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $13.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 343,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: OFS Capital Corp (OFS)
Western Standard, LLC added to a holding in OFS Capital Corp by 181.60%. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $9.15, with an estimated average price of $7.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 248,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Western Standard, LLC added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 56.92%. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 136,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03.Sold Out: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)
Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $43.02 and $59, with an estimated average price of $50.Sold Out: KBR Inc (KBR)
Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89.Sold Out: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)
Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland's Inc. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd (SG)
Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24.
