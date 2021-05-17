Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells Caterpillar Inc, ABB, Target Corp

New Purchases: EPD, LYB, WFC, CDK, LNC, PM,

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Wells Fargo, sells Caterpillar Inc, ABB, Target Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc. As of 2021Q1, Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Progressive Corp (PGR) - 838,674 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 337,300 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 488,028 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.24% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 140,817 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 144,207 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in CDK Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 2410.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 214,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 260,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.001400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.