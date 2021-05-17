Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells Caterpillar Inc, ABB, Target Corp

- New Purchases: EPD, LYB, WFC, CDK, LNC, PM,
- Added Positions: PLTR, BSV, VEU, VWO, VEA, CVS, PEP, NEE, ORCL, XOM, KO, CSCO, BP, AMGN, AXP, HBI, SLB,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, PYPL, CAT, MSFT, SCHX, SPY, DIS, ABB, WY, VBR, TGT, SCHD, SCHW, PAYX, LLY, BMY, ADM, BAC, VZ, VAR, VGT, BND, SCHB, T, PG, BLK, BX, LAMR, JPM, DUK, GILD, AMZN, MMM, WM, GIS, ABT, HOG, ABBV, MO, XLK, BA, ITW, INTC, IWM, QCOM, IEZ, DE, MCD,
For the details of Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+cleef+asset+management%2Cinc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 838,674 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 337,300 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 488,028 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.24%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 140,817 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 144,207 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in CDK Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 2410.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 214,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 260,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.001400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.
