Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc Buys Dollar General Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar General Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, DraftKings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Moderna Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 23,900 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 16,550 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 17,400 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 8,280 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15% Carvana Co (CVNA) - 34,200 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.273900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 69,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 27,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $158.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $380.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 218.00%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 31,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.