Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc Buys Dollar General Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar General Corp, Microchip Technology Inc, DraftKings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Moderna Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morgens+waterfall+vintiadis+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 23,900 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45%
  2. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 16,550 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5%
  3. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 17,400 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
  4. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 8,280 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%
  5. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 34,200 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.273900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 69,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 27,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $158.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $380.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 218.00%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 31,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC. Also check out:

1. MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC keeps buying
