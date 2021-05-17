Logo
Summit Street Capital Management, LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Westlake Chemical Corp, Trinseo SA, Fitbit Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Summit Street Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Fox Corp, Valero Energy Corp, sells Westlake Chemical Corp, Trinseo SA, Fitbit Inc, Discovery Inc, Buckle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Street Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Summit Street Capital Management, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Street Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+street+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Street Capital Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 58 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio.
  2. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 6,847 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 37,805 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.94%
  4. HP Inc (HPQ) - 194,315 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio.
  5. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 16,235 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1650.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 6,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 42,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 68,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 162.62%. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 150,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 73.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.332200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 70,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: InterDigital Inc (IDCC)

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in InterDigital Inc by 48.94%. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $68.94, with an estimated average price of $65.41. The stock is now traded at around $71.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 60,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Sold Out: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Street Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Summit Street Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Street Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Street Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Street Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
