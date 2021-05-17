Summit Street Capital Management, LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Westlake Chemical Corp, Trinseo SA, Fitbit Inc

New Purchases: TPL, GILD, FOXA,

TPL, GILD, FOXA, Added Positions: HFC, VLO, IDCC, HUM, ANTM,

HFC, VLO, IDCC, HUM, ANTM, Reduced Positions: WLK, TSE, DISCA, BKE, HUN, KLIC, MGA, AMAT, LYB, UTHR, MU,

WLK, TSE, DISCA, BKE, HUN, KLIC, MGA, AMAT, LYB, UTHR, MU, Sold Out: FIT, CNC, VSH,

New York, NY, based Investment company Summit Street Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Fox Corp, Valero Energy Corp, sells Westlake Chemical Corp, Trinseo SA, Fitbit Inc, Discovery Inc, Buckle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Street Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Summit Street Capital Management, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 58 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 6,847 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. New Position United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 37,805 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.94% HP Inc (HPQ) - 194,315 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 16,235 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31%

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1650.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 6,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 42,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 68,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 162.62%. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 150,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 73.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.332200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 70,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in InterDigital Inc by 48.94%. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $68.94, with an estimated average price of $65.41. The stock is now traded at around $71.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 60,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41.