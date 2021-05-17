Rr Partners Lp Buys Dover Corp, Sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, Viad Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Rr Partners Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Dover Corp, sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, Viad Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rr Partners Lp. As of 2021Q1, Rr Partners Lp owns 18 stocks with a total value of $823 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Olin Corp (OLN) - 3,341,529 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio.
- Magna International Inc (MGA) - 886,400 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio.
- Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 810,000 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 979,800 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio.
- Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 369,004 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio.
Rr Partners Lp initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 347,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.
