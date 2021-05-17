Rr Partners Lp Buys Dover Corp, Sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, Viad Corp

New Purchases: DOV,

DOV, Reduced Positions: TDY, VVI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Rr Partners Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Dover Corp, sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, Viad Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rr Partners Lp. As of 2021Q1, Rr Partners Lp owns 18 stocks with a total value of $823 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RR PARTNERS LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rr+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Olin Corp (OLN) - 3,341,529 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Magna International Inc (MGA) - 886,400 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 810,000 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 979,800 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 369,004 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio.

Rr Partners Lp initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 347,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.