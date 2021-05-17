Two Creeks Capital Management, LP Buys Adobe Inc, VeriSign Inc, Sells Popular Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Aspen Technology Inc

- Added Positions: ADBE, VRSN, LOW, FND, LILAK,
- Reduced Positions: BPOP, AZPN, PTC, HDB, GOOG, BERY, STZ, SPR,
- Sold Out: ULTA,
For the details of Two Creeks Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/two+creeks+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Two Creeks Capital Management, LP
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 3,014,954 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.28%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,035,812 shares, 13.38% of the total portfolio.
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,050,931 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47%
- Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 2,000,130 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 309,136 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.97%
Two Creeks Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 69.97%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 309,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Two Creeks Capital Management, LP added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 84.49%. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $218.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 508,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Two Creeks Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.
