Two Creeks Capital Management, LP Buys Adobe Inc, VeriSign Inc, Sells Popular Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Aspen Technology Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Two Creeks Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, VeriSign Inc, sells Popular Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, PTC Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Two Creeks Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Two Creeks Capital Management, LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Two Creeks Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/two+creeks+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 3,014,954 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.28% Visa Inc (V) - 1,035,812 shares, 13.38% of the total portfolio. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,050,931 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47% Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 2,000,130 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 309,136 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.97%

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 69.97%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 309,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 84.49%. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $218.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 508,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.