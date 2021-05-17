Two Creeks Capital Management, LP Buys Adobe Inc, VeriSign Inc, Sells Popular Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Aspen Technology Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP Buys Adobe Inc, VeriSign Inc, Sells Popular Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Aspen Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Two Creeks Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, VeriSign Inc, sells Popular Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, PTC Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Two Creeks Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Two Creeks Capital Management, LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Two Creeks Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/two+creeks+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Two Creeks Capital Management, LP
  1. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 3,014,954 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.28%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 1,035,812 shares, 13.38% of the total portfolio.
  3. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,050,931 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47%
  4. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 2,000,130 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 309,136 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.97%
Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 69.97%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 309,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 84.49%. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $218.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 508,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Two Creeks Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Two Creeks Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Two Creeks Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Two Creeks Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Two Creeks Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider