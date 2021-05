Quadrature Capital LTD Buys Shopify Inc, Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells NVIDIA Corp, TC Energy Corp, American Tower Corp

New Purchases: AAPL, BABA, MCD, DOCU, SPLK, CNI, DIS, ORLY, QCOM, AI, ZS, CM, AZO, CI, PYPL, MA, OKTA, EXPE, PEP, KO, AFRM, BCE, COUP, UNH, GS, X, SWKS, MTCH, CMI, WFG, CASY, BLK, ENPH, DAL, SFIX, AAP, DQ, ANTM, CAR, UNP, GOOS, SWK, MMM, QFIN, MGNI, OVV, UPS, JNJ, LUV, SLF, KL, KR, SPCE, ALB, COF, CPG, FTV, KC, OLLI, SEDG, AXON, FANG, MPC, NKLA, SO, POOL, CPE, CERN, CREE, CE, PLAY, GWW, SEAS, ZI, HON, QRVO, TDG, VMW, ZG, AMWL, BIG, SWN, ASAN, AVLR, CL, CRTO, DELL, MRO, MUSA, CTAS, CFG, WISH, GPS, HRL, HOV, HUBS, EL, NDSN, NUE, PAYC, SLQT, SITE, TDC, AMBA, AMRS, AIV, AZEK, GT, HTHT, SAFM, SYY, TFC, BIO, BURL, KMX, EXPI, FNKO, LAC, OTIS, PAGS, POST, RMD, SPG, STT, TOL, UNFI, UPWK, AMRX, HOME, BERY, BOOT, CMBM, CPRT, DISH, EMR, IHRT, IRBT, MGP, NTES, DGX, RF, SIRI, SSB, TMST, USAK, BNS, BYD, CRI, CLR, GLW, CCI, GSBD, GDOT, HQY, INFY, KNSL, NICE, NOA, NVR, OI, PLT, PPL, PRLB, RNG, SCVL, SMP, SBLK, VRTV, WMG, AMG, ALE, MDRX, AIG, ASH, AIZ, AAWW, BBDC, BRO, CWH, CASS, COLM, DS, EGLE, PACW, HBI, HUN, LEG, MTLS, MLCO, MCB, NTAP, NG, ORI, OHI, OUT, OZON, PBF, PRAA, PRG, PRU, PSTG, RPD, RRGB, ROST, SAFT, SANM, SCHN, SEM, SCL, TAL, TMHC, TTI, VNE, VMC, WTI, WTFC, ZEN, ADC, AMTB, ANAT, AMKR, ARMK, ATCO, BTG, BOMN, BFAM, BF.B, CTHR, PLCE, CMS, KOF, BBCP, CONN, CNR, ECPG, EQNR, ETRN, ESS, XONE, FDUS, FISI, FSLR, FSTR, FOXF, GNK, GEO, GPRE, GHL, HTH, HLT, LTHM, MAS, DOOR, VIVO, MCHP, MSBI, NEM, NTRS, OCFC, ZEUS, OPY, PPC, RBC, REVG, RCKY, ROL, ROP, JBSS, SC, SWAV, SILK, SKY, SUNS, SM, SGH, SFST, SPTN, FLOW, TXT, AAN, TWI, TNL, UFI, URBN, VPG, WBS, WEC, WST, WRK, WLL, XPO, ABM, ASIX, MITT, AL, ATI, AMSF, ASYS, ANDE, APLE, AMK, ATRO, AVNS, AVY, BZH, BHE, BHLB, BRY, BAK, BKE, CSTR, CARE, CATO, CLS, CNTY, CRUS, CCNE, CMC, COMM, CRK, CWCO, CR, CFB, CMLS, CUBI, DSKE, DBI, ESTE, EIX, EMKR, AUD, AUD, EQT, ETH, EZPW, FLMN, FLO, FMC, FC, FSK, GAIA, GCI, GLAD, GLRE, PAC, TV, HNGR, HA, PEAK, HRTG, HNI, HOPE, IRM, JILL, LZB, LEN, LSI, LCUT, MHO, MPW, MERC, MESA, MRCC, MLI, MUR, NTGR, NEU, NR, NOAH, NOG, NRIM, NOV, DNOW, OCSL, OSBC, OMF, OR, OC, OXSQ, PSN, PDCE, PEN, PEBO, PKI, DOC, PBI, BPOP, APTS, PB, QUMU, RRC, RM, RPAI, 4Q01, SAND, SFL, SMED, SPOK, STFC, STRT, INN, SHO, TGB, TDS, TRNO, TLYS, TPVG, USX, UFPI, UMPQ, UEC, VGR, VRA, VCTR, VSH, WNC, WSBC, WHF, WMB, YTRA, ACCO, AMPY, TAST, DSX, DHC, XELA, FSP, HCHC, LYTS, ORC, PSEC, QTT, RESN, TK, TEO, TGA, ULBI, UIHC,

SHOP, AMD, ENB, TMO, BILI, AMZN, MELI, AAL, HUM, BLDP, WCN, MDB, PANW, HCA, FTS, TD, FNV, AEM, Y, MKL, C, BMY, JKS, MEOH, CVE, WHR, DOW, FIVE, INTC, APPN, GOLD, CLF, DVN, HBAN, WDC, SONO, TENB, UAA, JLL, CBRL, TXRH, UHS, ACGL, CINF, BAX, DHR, GPRO, TEVA, DRI, HIMX, MU, PSX, TJX, TSCO, WY, WPM, AEO, DECK, KEY, RGA, CSL, RE, LW, OMP, PHR, PHM, SIMO, SIX, VIRT, ZTS, ALL, AXTA, DKS, DDS, HMHC, IAA, ISRG, JEF, K, M, OSK, PCH, QTWO, TRI, WPC, RILY, ERF, FLS, BEN, IT, HST, ICLK, IVR, MPWR, MOS, NI, OLN, PLTR, PVH, RFP, SBH, SLG, SWX, TPR, AFG, ARGO, BGCP, BCOV, BRP, CSWC, FDS, GLOG, GOGL, EAF, KRC, MGY, MTH, NMRK, OPRX, PGNY, RRR, SEIC, TGI, UNM, VNO, YETI, BSET, HRB, CASA, CCS, CVGI, CEIX, CCRN, EIG, FND, HBT, HHR, HSII, LINC, MBI, MDP, MRC, MWA, SITC, SJM, STL, SXC, UVE, YELL, Reduced Positions: NVDA, TRP, AMT, PINS, GOOG, ZM, SPGI, PTON, PDD, WMT, LMT, SE, LOW, LSPD, SU, CSCO, GM, IBM, DSGX, MSFT, ABT, AXP, TWTR, GDS, CROX, QSR, BDX, TWLO, KSS, SBAC, CARR, CNC, NXST, NUVA, CIXX, VRNS, BXP, F, DBX, KLIC, USB, LII, MTB, YUMC, BG, SLB, STNE, WFC, AA, BCPC, CLX, GNRC, PCTY, PG, RY, TSN, XP, COP, ED, GIS, LH, MCO, NEWT, RTX, RDFN, ZNGA, AMCX, BILL, DE, EOG, FNF, GPI, LSTR, OXY, PLUG, PII, SABR, CAH, IEX, MAN, OMC, SPR, ANF, BK, EAT, CACI, CX, ECL, LB, LPX, O, RNR, SSD, SAH, ADS, AR, AVNW, AVT, CAKE, CCMP, GRP.U, HPE, HIBB, HPP, SLAB, SAVE, SPT, VLO, WU, EGHT, ATEN, AEIS, UHAL, AOUT, AGO, AXS, WRB, ELF, SATS, ETSY, EVH, FE, HAL, HCAT, HII, KMB, KIM, NYCB, RGLD, SGRY, REAL, TNET, USFD, ALK, ALGT, ASB, ATKR, AVID, BOH, BANR, BRBR, BLMN, BOKF, EPAY, BRX, BAM, CAI, CNS, TCS, CXW, CW, CYBE, DIN, DCI, EBIX, EPC, ESNT, ESTA, FAF, FBHS, GL, ICFI, INGR, JACK, KTB, LEVI, LECO, JWN, PNNT, PNW, RWT, RVLV, RUTH, SKX, THC, TNC, TX, TPB, UGI, VSAT, WBT, WEN, ACTG, BKD, CF, CYH, CNDT, DAKT, EVOP, FNB, FHN, FTAI, GPC, GDEN, GFF, HSIC, HFC, ITW, INFN, JNPR, KE, LNC, MTG, MOV, NDLS, OGE, OCFT, ROK, SSP, SMTC, SNA, SKT, CGBD, TPX, SLCA, WAB, WOW,

Investment company Quadrature Capital LTD Current Portfolio ) buys Shopify Inc, Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, McDonald's Corp, DocuSign Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, TC Energy Corp, American Tower Corp, Pinterest Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadrature Capital LTD. As of 2021Q1, Quadrature Capital LTD owns 805 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 70,791 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 299.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,604 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 29,387 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.18% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 393,200 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.50% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 317,436 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. New Position

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.628500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 317,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 168,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 149,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 135,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 201,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 193,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 299.95%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1099.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 70,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 255.44%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 401,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 877.07%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 673,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 4414.27%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $455.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 46,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 296.11%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $96.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 199,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 22,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.