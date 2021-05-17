Logo
Intellectus Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, DraftKings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Baidu Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, Bloom Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Intellectus Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, DraftKings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, iShares Silver Trust, McDonald's Corp, sells Baidu Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, Bloom Energy Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intellectus Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Intellectus Partners, LLC owns 231 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intellectus Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intellectus+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Intellectus Partners, LLC
  1. Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 274,449 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 21,009 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.6%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,321 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 35,431 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 36,808 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.273900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 34,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $11.96 and $16.32, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $12.301200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 68,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 196,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 51.99%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 69,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 330.28%. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 95.89%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $136.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP.U)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $12.9.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.8.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Intellectus Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Intellectus Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Intellectus Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Intellectus Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Intellectus Partners, LLC keeps buying
