Intellectus Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, DraftKings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Baidu Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, Bloom Energy Corp

VOO, DKNG, SQQQ, MCD, CCJ, LNC, LAZR, NFLX, VXUS, VXF, PPG, SWKS, BAX, VTI, KO, CL, CLX, VEU, SNOW, DBC, TLH, CLOV, VBK, CHKP, SOXX, IVOL, SHY, VDE, VOT, MAS, BK, FOXF, VLO, J, BLRX, Added Positions: LMT, SLV, AMZN, GILD, GLD, NEM, TSN, VRNS, TDOC, FDX, UBER, ZM, STZ, CSX, ILMN, INFN, LHX, EEM, RLAY, VCSH, STNE, PRTS, FB, GSAT, SPOT, BABA, MCHI, TBT, NTLA, BSV, XBI, PFE, BBN, VTIP, TWLO, CRTX, V, HON, CRM, XLF, QQQ, GLYC, BA, JPM, VTV, NOC, VNQ, VSAT, C, CTSH, CRSP, TIP, EMB, MSFT, BRK.B, CSCO, SRLN, VVV, SWK, AYX, HD, EDIV, GE, CNC, BX, QCOM, PEP, AAP, BMY, MO, IEMG, BIIB, UNH, T, GD, GIS, HSY, INTC, MKL, LBRDK, MCK, ORLY, IOVA, TGT, UNP, IT, DOCU, NOW,

BIDU, TSLA, SPDN, BE, ABBV, SH, CAT, VZ, IWM, FSLR, GOOG, PYPL, NUVB, REGN, ALGN, DBL, SPCE, DSL, USMV, IDU, SKLZ, NNDM, LYFT, KLAC, GOOGL, BIL, ANET, ADSK, MUI, IACA, ANTM, MYC, EFR, MBB, MU, MSCI, PGR, AMAT, SLQD, IVW, SQ, PAGS, SHM, XLV, AAPL, FCX, WMT, STX, BOND, ADBE, ALXN, JNJ, KSU, WDAY, ORCL, SBUX, UL, UPS, DIS, DAL, AMLP, SYY, EFA, CMI, CVS, BAC, PZC, MA, ALB, XLE, Sold Out: RTP.U, DG, HEDJ, LLY, VXX, VSPR, BND, GOVT, QQQE, CIEN, OTIS, ARKK, TLT, EXPO, PLTR, EXAS, FLRN, DB, ONCT, FDD, NCV,

Investment company Intellectus Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, DraftKings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, iShares Silver Trust, McDonald's Corp, sells Baidu Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, Bloom Energy Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intellectus Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Intellectus Partners, LLC owns 231 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 274,449 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 21,009 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.6% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,321 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25% Facebook Inc (FB) - 35,431 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 36,808 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.273900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 34,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $11.96 and $16.32, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $12.301200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 68,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 196,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 51.99%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 69,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 330.28%. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 95.89%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $136.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $12.9.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.8.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.