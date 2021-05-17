Intellectus Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, DraftKings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Baidu Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, Bloom Energy Corp

- New Purchases: VOO, DKNG, SQQQ, MCD, CCJ, LNC, LAZR, NFLX, VXUS, VXF, PPG, SWKS, BAX, VTI, KO, CL, CLX, VEU, SNOW, DBC, TLH, CLOV, VBK, CHKP, SOXX, IVOL, SHY, VDE, VOT, MAS, BK, FOXF, VLO, J, BLRX,
- Added Positions: LMT, SLV, AMZN, GILD, GLD, NEM, TSN, VRNS, TDOC, FDX, UBER, ZM, STZ, CSX, ILMN, INFN, LHX, EEM, RLAY, VCSH, STNE, PRTS, FB, GSAT, SPOT, BABA, MCHI, TBT, NTLA, BSV, XBI, PFE, BBN, VTIP, TWLO, CRTX, V, HON, CRM, XLF, QQQ, GLYC, BA, JPM, VTV, NOC, VNQ, VSAT, C, CTSH, CRSP, TIP, EMB, MSFT, BRK.B, CSCO, SRLN, VVV, SWK, AYX, HD, EDIV, GE, CNC, BX, QCOM, PEP, AAP, BMY, MO, IEMG, BIIB, UNH, T, GD, GIS, HSY, INTC, MKL, LBRDK, MCK, ORLY, IOVA, TGT, UNP, IT, DOCU, NOW,
- Reduced Positions: BIDU, TSLA, SPDN, BE, ABBV, SH, CAT, VZ, IWM, FSLR, GOOG, PYPL, NUVB, REGN, ALGN, DBL, SPCE, DSL, USMV, IDU, SKLZ, NNDM, LYFT, KLAC, GOOGL, BIL, ANET, ADSK, MUI, IACA, ANTM, MYC, EFR, MBB, MU, MSCI, PGR, AMAT, SLQD, IVW, SQ, PAGS, SHM, XLV, AAPL, FCX, WMT, STX, BOND, ADBE, ALXN, JNJ, KSU, WDAY, ORCL, SBUX, UL, UPS, DIS, DAL, AMLP, SYY, EFA, CMI, CVS, BAC, PZC, MA, ALB, XLE,
- Sold Out: RTP.U, DG, HEDJ, LLY, VXX, VSPR, BND, GOVT, QQQE, CIEN, OTIS, ARKK, TLT, EXPO, PLTR, EXAS, FLRN, DB, ONCT, FDD, NCV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Intellectus Partners, LLC
- Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 274,449 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 21,009 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.6%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,321 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 35,431 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 36,808 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.273900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 34,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)
Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $11.96 and $16.32, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $12.301200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 68,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 196,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 51.99%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 69,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 330.28%. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 95.89%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $136.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP.U)
Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $12.9.Sold Out: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ)
Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.8.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)
Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.
