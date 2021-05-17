CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: VOE, VTIP, VIOO, VMBS, XES,
- Added Positions: VO, SPY, EFA, SCHE, BND, IVV, SCHF, HYG, VUG, PFF, LQD, RWO, GNR, SO, SLV, VHT, VTWO, VONV,
- Reduced Positions: TIP, VCIT, VEU, VB, VTI, VTV, IWF, SDY, AAPL, IJR, VOO, VONG, TARA, BRK.B, DIA, KO, JNJ, DVY, HSY, GILD, GE, DIS,
- Sold Out: CWI, EMCF, PSK, VGT, VEA, MGK, PG, SCHX, AGGY, BMY, UVSP, SCHC, SCHR, SCHZ, SCHA, SCHV, GII, ACIM, CORP, MET, MRK, BP, IVE, IVW, EEM, FB,
For the details of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cbiz+investment+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 387,776 shares, 25.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 413,431 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.48%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,299,044 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,467,303 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 707,110 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $143.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.12%. The holding were 387,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.381100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 923,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.14 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $191.28. The stock is now traded at around $202.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 19,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 584,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Equipment and Services ETF (XES)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Equipment and Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.98 and $65.13, with an estimated average price of $54.26. The stock is now traded at around $60.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 413,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1869.31%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 12,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25181.53%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 56,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 60025.70%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.529000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 107,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 300.13%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $416.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1859.47%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96.Sold Out: Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Emclaire Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $25.6 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $28.Sold Out: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC. Also check out:
1. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment