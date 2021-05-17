Logo
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Emclaire Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cbiz+investment+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 387,776 shares, 25.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 413,431 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.48%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,299,044 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,467,303 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 707,110 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $143.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.12%. The holding were 387,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.381100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 923,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.14 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $191.28. The stock is now traded at around $202.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 19,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 584,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Equipment and Services ETF (XES)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Equipment and Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.98 and $65.13, with an estimated average price of $54.26. The stock is now traded at around $60.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 413,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1869.31%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 12,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25181.53%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 56,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 60025.70%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.529000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 107,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 300.13%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $416.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1859.47%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96.

Sold Out: Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Emclaire Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $25.6 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $28.

Sold Out: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC. Also check out:

