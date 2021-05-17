Weld Capital Management Llc Buys Citigroup Inc, Alphabet Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Sells Genpact, Coca-Cola Co, General Electric Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Weld Capital Management Llc Buys Citigroup Inc, Alphabet Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Sells Genpact, Coca-Cola Co, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Weld Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Alphabet Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Genpact, Coca-Cola Co, General Electric Co, Herbalife Nutrition, Jack In The Box Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weld Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Weld Capital Management Llc owns 298 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weld+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Citigroup Inc (C) - 53,898 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 11,355 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 347.40%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,660 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 6,515 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 14,460 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 53,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $553.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 6,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 14,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 19,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 67,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 347.40%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 11,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 454.01%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $117.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 20,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 444.33%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 239.09%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 304.29%. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IDEX Corp (IEX)

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in IDEX Corp by 310.61%. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $223.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Genpact Ltd (G)

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Sold Out: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42.

Sold Out: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The sale prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69.

Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Sold Out: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider