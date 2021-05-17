Weld Capital Management Llc Buys Citigroup Inc, Alphabet Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Sells Genpact, Coca-Cola Co, General Electric Co

New Purchases: C, GOOGL, ORLY, UNP, KMB, MGM, AMD, TTC, PEP, LEN, MAR, DAL, ELS, PYPL, AZO, ICE, AXP, BABA, DIS, STZ, FRT, TCOM, CL, VRSN, PK, BK, LNG, AEE, ROP, EMR, ALE, ATVI, ES, L, HRB, POOL, BIDU, FLT, WDAY, CZR, MAA, HLT, MS, TFX, DFS, V, FISV, COO, HSY, ITT, ADM, ISRG, SEAS, H, FIVN, SNAP, FRC, MCO, TXRH, PLNT, GWW, PLD, CHH, RTX, WCN, FICO, LDOS, SPR, SSNC, RNG, SFIX, ADC, KMX, CMI, MRNA, DASH, AKAM, DOX, BOH, FAST, TAP, SYY, MA, GKOS, SAIL, AEP, COG, GM, PLAY, ABBV, ADS, WTRG, KBH, LYV, MPC, HGV, AXS, BLK, CHRW, VNO, VRSK, BFAM, SON, LYB, ACC, CUZ, APH, TFC, JBL, SBAC, STT, TJX, DRI, KRC, BKR, ROKU, LII, TREE, AJG, CW, HEI, PG, RSG, BSX, EXC, FLS, NYT, PNC, PEGA, LIN, LBTYK, BWXT, EW, MDU, RJF, LTHM, ADSK, DDS, EHC, MRO, UNIT, APPN, COF, TRV, APTV, PFPT, EFX, MMC, NVDA, RCL, WYNN, PSTG, COUP, AIG, ORA, CUBE, GNRC, ALLY, Z, ELAN, CAT, ODFL, SSD, URI, IBKR, EAT, ENS, ILMN, JWN, NWE, PENN, RF, WFC, BE, ESTC, GOLD, JCOM, ROL, SSRM, NWSA, FOXF, HLI, AEIS, OZK, GIS, PZZA, NTR, PCH, BUD, ALSN, PNR, AVB, FR, ZBH, KL, REYN, AEM, CPRT, HAS, MAN, TXT, VRTX, WH, SLM, RLX,

Investment company Weld Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Citigroup Inc, Alphabet Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Genpact, Coca-Cola Co, General Electric Co, Herbalife Nutrition, Jack In The Box Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weld Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Weld Capital Management Llc owns 298 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Citigroup Inc (C) - 53,898 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 11,355 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 347.40% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,660 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. New Position O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 6,515 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 14,460 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. New Position

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 53,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $553.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 6,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 14,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 19,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 67,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 347.40%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 11,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 454.01%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $117.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 20,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 444.33%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 239.09%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 304.29%. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in IDEX Corp by 310.61%. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $223.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The sale prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4.