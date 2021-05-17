Weld Capital Management Llc Buys Citigroup Inc, Alphabet Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Sells Genpact, Coca-Cola Co, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: C, GOOGL, ORLY, UNP, KMB, MGM, AMD, TTC, PEP, LEN, MAR, DAL, ELS, PYPL, AZO, ICE, AXP, BABA, DIS, STZ, FRT, TCOM, CL, VRSN, PK, BK, LNG, AEE, ROP, EMR, ALE, ATVI, ES, L, HRB, POOL, BIDU, FLT, WDAY, CZR, MAA, HLT, MS, TFX, DFS, V, FISV, COO, HSY, ITT, ADM, ISRG, SEAS, H, FIVN, SNAP, FRC, MCO, TXRH, PLNT, GWW, PLD, CHH, RTX, WCN, FICO, LDOS, SPR, SSNC, RNG, SFIX, ADC, KMX, CMI, MRNA, DASH, AKAM, DOX, BOH, FAST, TAP, SYY, MA, GKOS, SAIL, AEP, COG, GM, PLAY, ABBV, ADS, WTRG, KBH, LYV, MPC, HGV, AXS, BLK, CHRW, VNO, VRSK, BFAM, SON, LYB, ACC, CUZ, APH, TFC, JBL, SBAC, STT, TJX, DRI, KRC, BKR, ROKU, LII, TREE, AJG, CW, HEI, PG, RSG, BSX, EXC, FLS, NYT, PNC, PEGA, LIN, LBTYK, BWXT, EW, MDU, RJF, LTHM, ADSK, DDS, EHC, MRO, UNIT, APPN, COF, TRV, APTV, PFPT, EFX, MMC, NVDA, RCL, WYNN, PSTG, COUP, AIG, ORA, CUBE, GNRC, ALLY, Z, ELAN, CAT, ODFL, SSD, URI, IBKR, EAT, ENS, ILMN, JWN, NWE, PENN, RF, WFC, BE, ESTC, GOLD, JCOM, ROL, SSRM, NWSA, FOXF, HLI, AEIS, OZK, GIS, PZZA, NTR, PCH, BUD, ALSN, PNR, AVB, FR, ZBH, KL, REYN, AEM, CPRT, HAS, MAN, TXT, VRTX, WH, SLM, RLX,
- Added Positions: GS, XYL, BRK.B, MSFT, DTE, IEX, FB, PANW, NFLX, EVR, AYX, JEF, SIX, EXPD, ADBE, CDNS, AFL, ITW, ZS, LRCX, CHKP, TM, PH, IBM, RAMP, BLKB, GLW, SPLK, OTIS, EXR, HMC, SKX, ETN, CWH, MAC, LOPE, ATUS, WELL, MC, ATR, NET, MDB, SJM, JBLU, DHR, MHK, ONEM, DOC, KLAC, NTES,
- Reduced Positions: GE, JCI, FWONK, ZEN, TSCO, MSGS, ENV, WWD, SLB, ZM, ENTG, ATO, CMG, CTSH, SVMK, KMI, FVRR, TREX, O, NCLH, LEG, OMC, AVY, CVNA, IR, WING, PAGP, HON, DDOG, MCD, BAM, AON, ORCL, DPZ, DEI, TRU, CS, FTDR, FOXA, WAB, CGNX, ASB, HAL,
- Sold Out: G, KO, HLF, JACK, TOL, RGA, GO, DE, PHM, KSU, HUM, BDN, W, VVV, BOOT, INGR, MOMO, DUK, AER, KIM, NOW, CROX, PTON, WEN, AL, ASH, MAXR, ETSY, CTXS, PNW, ABR, XRAY, KR, STMP, GDOT, CHNG, EMN, CHD, YELP, OKTA, PCAR, SFM, SHAK, AZUL, JNPR, CONE, CRL, ITGR, EYE, APA, VLY, WAL, NEO, AMZN, FFIV, PII, CFX, VC, GBT, GNTX, MSI, TPX, WERN, TEAM, MELI, AVGO, ANET, GT, HUN, VEEV, GRMN, BPMC, NGVT, AIRC, DLB, IGT, STNE, FLEX, FOLD, QLYS, CYBR, RVLV, PING, ITUB, CPT, CCK, SE, BIO, WMT, FTCH, DD, INTC, TGT, X, WHR, HUBS, BHF, XP, BRKR, PBR, REG, WSM, HZNP, GDDY, ZUO, NTAP, TEVA, ICLR, BBIO, PETS, RBC, GEO, WGO, OC, RETA, OSIS, RDN, TRMB, TUP, UNH, FTNT, STNG, ABMD, COST, CR, HPQ, MPWR, QRTEA, WU, FTI, AMBA, QSR, AME, BAP, UNM, CMC, EGO, NKE, VFC, QIWI, TNDM, NVT, AVT, TPR, GES, NJR, NI, STL, AAWW, NVRO, NEWR, RPD, NIO, BNS, COHR, LLY, HRC, NEM, PBH, PRAH, PAGS, LEVI, ASAN, IVZ, BYD, CTRN, CBSH, MAT, FAF, TMHC, CPA, FMBI, RDWR, SEIC, TEX, TEL, SSTK, NRZ, CHWY, EPAC, BP, BDC, BA, CCMP, INO, MDP, PRA, SINA, VCRA, MANU, OMF, WIX, CHGG, GWB, ELF, PLAN, SWAV, IAA, CIB, BVN, DB, F, HOG, JW.A, LNC, MUR, SAP, WDC, YUM, SQM, VMW, DG, STAG, MTDR, KN, GTES, UBER, CHDN, XOM, FCF, HIBB, IPG, MRK, MBT, ORI, OXM, UGI, ALLE, OGS, DNOW, EVOP, FSLY, NVST, ACCO, ALGN, BXP, CEVA, CAH, CASY, OLED, HOMB, PRO, AG, NFBK, CSOD, ABTX, RACE, LGF.A, BAND, APLS, TWST, FUTU, NGM, SNOW, CBZ, CMO, COLB, EBIX, EME, GPS, HAIN, IPAR, KGC, LH, OTTR, OSTK, PLAB, PFS, RYAAY, WPM, SWX, SRI, TEN, UEIC, VSH, VG, FNV, LOCO, CMRE, NLSN, ARCO, LADR, QTWO, UE, DKNG, EBC, SRCE, AUDC, CBRE, CAC, CLH, CCU, DHI, EXP, HMN, IBN, IMMR, KFY, LKQ, PIPR, SPXC, SWIR, VZ, VSAT, GMAB, PCRX, MX, CLVS, LOB, WBT, EPRT, ARCE, AXNX, BCSF, PLTR, FSR, EVRI, GOL, GLNG, EQNR, SU, WSR, CIO, CRON, WOW, ROOT, CCJ, ENDP, TV, CLI, INFN, FLY, CVI, GPRK, TLYS, PGRE, APLE, BRMK, EGAN, SKT, AUY, MRC, PBF, AERI, ACB, BCS, BPFH, DVAX, HLIT, ARR, ORTX, SIRI,
These are the top 5 holdings of WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 53,898 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 11,355 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 347.40%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,660 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 6,515 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 14,460 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 53,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $553.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 6,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 14,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 19,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 67,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 347.40%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 11,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 454.01%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $117.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 20,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 444.33%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 239.09%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 304.29%. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IDEX Corp (IEX)
Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in IDEX Corp by 310.61%. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $223.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Genpact Ltd (G)
Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.Sold Out: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42.Sold Out: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)
Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The sale prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69.Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)
Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $38.91.Sold Out: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4.
