Caas Capital Management Lp Buys Vipshop Holdings, Farfetch, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Royalty Pharma PLC, Sunrun Inc

Investment company Caas Capital Management Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Vipshop Holdings, Farfetch, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Royalty Pharma PLC, Sunrun Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Dynatrace Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caas Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Caas Capital Management Lp owns 962 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 578,500 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 1,656,200 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,222,500 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 744,100 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,221,500 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio.

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.68 and $89.52, with an estimated average price of $73.41. The stock is now traded at around $69.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 788,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,272,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,366,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.46 and $133.08, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $113.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 378,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 336,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $88.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 459,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 3257.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,616,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 1633.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,277,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 1988.97%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,210,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 839.82%. The purchase prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,265,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,517,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 6445.67%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 65,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72.

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $49.17.