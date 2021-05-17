Caas Capital Management Lp Buys Vipshop Holdings, Farfetch, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Royalty Pharma PLC, Sunrun Inc

- New Purchases: TCBI, DNB, DISCK, PDD, KRTX, ITRI, AESC, SIVB, WSC, TRN, GOTU, FOUR, NARI, CNR, SWX, SUI, RVLV, HQY, CWH, DADA, MRTX, LBRT, EVR, CPNG, TSLA, CRWD, MDRX, CYTK, ALT, DISCA, REGI, AAWW, TRU, UBER, RYTM, CVAC, BHP, UNP, AROC, MGP, SOI, FOCS, MNST, JNCE, JHG, HELE, XNCR, JELD, CNNE, BMBL, TUYA, DISAU, CAE, TGNA, MAXR, NEX, CBT, COHU, HD, CFX, HESM, QS, WISH, KRG, KR, NFLX, LUV, SSYS, RRR, KAHC.U, SJIV, BMY, DX, GOOG, BHVN, EYE, CURO, PTON, FTOC, ATC, APD, HIG, PG, THC, MGY, AMRX, OSCR, SRNGU, HERAU, OLK, ABMD, LLY, HSKA, SJW, VRTX, PRIM, NMIH, EVFM, TPB, DGNR, SGFY, KVSC, COUR, MSDAU, SRPT, CRM, BBL, DAL, MANU, GMRE, MTLS, BVS, HLNE, MRNA, ONEW, IMAB, LRMR, INZY, BEPC, PAYA, TBCPU, TVTY, CSCO, STMP, SBUX, TM, UNFI, PARR, ACRE, NVEE, AXTA, CVNA, SIBN, BYND, OPRT, RLAY, CGEM, CVII.U, SCLEU, HIIIU, ISOS.U, RXRAU, IPVA.U, IPVF.U, DMYQ.U, IPVIU, ESM.U, RTPYU, KVSB, TDUP, ADS, INDT, INFY, KEX, LH, RDWR, RCL, SMG, STX, TMO, ANTM, SCR, COTY, NEWR, TWLO, SGH, NESR, WHD, QTT, CABA, VITL, SQZ, IACA, VYGG, TSIA, RTPZ, SANA, JWSM.U, PHVS, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, LGACU, BOAS.U, COLIU, AUS.U, ASZ.U, FACT.U, NDACU, DHCAU, ANZUU, TSPQ.U, ATVCU, ACQRU, PDOT.U, SNCY, FRXB.U, FVIV.U, NAPA, NGC.U, AKAM, AMGN, BAC, CAT, SCHW, PRMW, DGII, EXR, GPS, GPK, HON, MGM, PBR, PLUG, SPWR, MTEM, RTX, WBA, WEX, TECK, GM, TROX, ORC, TRIP, WMC, ALEX, ESPR, FEYE, BLBD, BLPH, PLNT, COUP, LW, USWS, VNTR, AQUA, ASLN, EVLO, AUTL, BE, YETI, BNTX, TEKKU, YSACU, GNPK.U, TINV.U, VGAC, SGTX, MOTV.U, AJAX, STPC.U, ROT.U, KAIRU, SVFAU, TZPSU, HLAHU, PNTM.U, NGAB.U, TBA, SPRQ, RLX, OEPWU, DNZ.U, DCRNU, MIT.U, AAC.U, RMGCU, ATMR.U, CPUH.U, HHLA.U, COVAU, FWAA, RAAS, ENNVU, SCOBU, TSIBU, CCVI.U, TCACU, CHAA.U, ASPCU, SPGS.U, FACA.U, ANAC.U, HUGS.U, EJFAU, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, SBEAU, DHBCU, OHPAU, KVSA, SNII.U, AMPI.U, HYACU, HYACU, ATAQU, MBAC.U, VAQC, DTOCU, DGNU, LDHAU, LVRAU, LCAHU, LCAHU, XLY, ADBE, AMRN, BLDP, BK, BNS, BBBY, UFS, NEE, M, FCEL, GT, IBM, ISRG, NVDA, WW, BGCP, MRKR, ULTA, DG, NXPI, TAL, NOW, NCLH, WB, CFRX, KEYS, MOMO, SHOP, NNDM, OCX, PLL, SLDB, ZS, MREO, AMAL, RUBY, XGN, CURI, CURI, PLTR, LNFA.U, PACE, LOKB.U, VTIQU, VTIQU, ENFAU, SWBK.U, SLCRU, LMACU, CLIM.U, CSTA.U, FOREU, THMAU, PRPC.U, KURIU, PICC.U, APGB.U, IACB.U, SLAC.U, NVSAU, FSRXU, TWNI.U, CFVIU, SLAMU, FTAAU, VELOU, GSEVU, GLBLU, FSNB.U, ARYD, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, LHAA, FRSGU, RXDX, RXDX, GTPAU, GTPBU, FNCH, ACTDU,
- Added Positions: VIPS, FTCH, ZI, WMG, TME, MA, FB, BLI, SLM, ZM, NIO, IQ, TDOC, MSFT, KWR, JD, SWTX, PHAT, CCI, LBTYK, NET, BIDU, NKTX, LB, STEP, DNLI, VOD, USNA, DXCM, ROKU, SYNH, WYNN, REGN, CMCSA, OPCH, EAF, WFC, GRTX, BSX, LULU, MAT,
- Reduced Positions: RPRX, KDP, DT, FUBO, AYX, SNOW, VNT, LANC, SHC, FSLR, PTVE, MAXN, KKR, COST, AMWL, CD, AAPL, BA, TWTR, DIS, XOM, DISH, IPOF, DYN, AMD, ARRY, AKUS, DHI, AOUT, VIST, DOCU, KGC, JPM, PDAC, XBIT, JWS, VRTV, UAL, QCOM, EOG, IVZ, CRHC.U, VTRU, AAL, AMC, FIII, IBN, FCX, DGNS, VSPR,
- Sold Out: SPY, RUN, VNET, ED, BFT, REXR, ELAN, WMS, BIGC, ABNB, MTCH, IQV, IIPR, PLAN, NOVA, KC, V, TRTN, AI, MRVI, FFIV, ARVN, GDRX, YUMC, NKE, TREE, INTC, NFE, NVST, FBC, LITE, ALXN, RETA, SPT, INTU, DRNA, ADPT, LGVW, KYMR, GOLD, CYH, PCGU, OZON, RIO, PING, LU, EXPE, MU, HOME, QTRX, EVOP, RVMD, ZNTL, U, BSY, ALGM, ASH, CMI, KSS, TCS, KROS, FROG, MNSO, BRKR, CTSH, IP, SAVA, SPOT, XP, SUMO, CRSR, LUNG, MSP, PLT, WPM, WMT, EBAY, RESI, ATRA, CWEN, GRWG, XPEV, YSG, GDX, HES, FBP, LOW, NTES, CPRI, REZI, BRP, ONEM, CFIIU, OM, PRLD, AVO, EAR, AVIR, MP, RTPZ.U, IPOE, CSX, CIEN, VALE, DRI, GE, GILD, MRK, ORA, CBOE, NDLS, VLRS, GLYC, CZR, W, ALPN, BGNE, SURF, EQH, TALO, BV, GOSS, PINS, ATHA, NEEPQ, ASO, ROOT, MMM, MO, ADI, BP, BLK, CAMT, DVN, DKS, GLNG, MDLZ, LVS, MRVL, RAD, UL, CNK, DFS, FNV, HZNP, ZNGA, BPMC, ACIA, ICHR, OPTN, SPRO, PAGS, CDAY, UBX, MGTX, MNRL, IAA, CMBM, MIRM, APRE, VERX, BNL, TSHA, STTK, RTP, ACTC, CLII, QELL, IPOD, XLV, CVX, FE, GCO, JNJ, LMT, MAC, PXD, UPS, FOLD, OMER, AMBC, AY, SYF, KZR, OSMT, HOOK, FSLY, FVRR, TELA, FUSN, MEG, LI, PSTH, YALA, IH, KRON, CDAK, PRAX, ALGS, UKJ2,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 578,500 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio.
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 1,656,200 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,222,500 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 744,100 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,221,500 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio.
Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.68 and $89.52, with an estimated average price of $73.41. The stock is now traded at around $69.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 788,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,272,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,366,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX)
Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.46 and $133.08, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $113.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 378,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 336,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $88.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 459,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 3257.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,616,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 1633.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,277,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 1988.97%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,210,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 839.82%. The purchase prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,265,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,517,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 6445.67%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 65,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)
Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $49.17.
