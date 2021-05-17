Caas Capital Management Lp Buys Vipshop Holdings, Farfetch, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Royalty Pharma PLC, Sunrun Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Caas Capital Management Lp Buys Vipshop Holdings, Farfetch, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Royalty Pharma PLC, Sunrun Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Caas Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Vipshop Holdings, Farfetch, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Royalty Pharma PLC, Sunrun Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Dynatrace Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caas Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Caas Capital Management Lp owns 962 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caas+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 578,500 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio.
  2. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 1,656,200 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,222,500 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 744,100 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,221,500 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.68 and $89.52, with an estimated average price of $73.41. The stock is now traded at around $69.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 788,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,272,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,366,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX)

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.46 and $133.08, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $113.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 378,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 336,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Caas Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $88.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 459,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 3257.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,616,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 1633.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,277,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 1988.97%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,210,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 839.82%. The purchase prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,265,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,517,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Caas Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 6445.67%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 65,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72.

Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Caas Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $49.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:

1. CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider