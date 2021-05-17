Spf Beheer Bv Buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, State Street Corporation, 3M Co, Sells Albemarle Corp, MetLife Inc

- Added Positions: ABC, STT, MMM, ATO, BDX, VFC, PEP, BKNG, AZO, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: ALB, MET, TMO, MCHP, TSCO, NKE, ODFL, ADI, BLL, FDX, DG,
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 629,682 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 978,363 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio.
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 98,573 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
- State Street Corporation (STT) - 1,629,935 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.44%
- Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 777,422 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.97%
Spf Beheer Bv added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 40.99%. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,123,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: State Street Corporation (STT)
Spf Beheer Bv added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,629,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Spf Beheer Bv added to a holding in 3M Co by 37.44%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 655,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Spf Beheer Bv added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,271,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Spf Beheer Bv added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $241.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 467,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.
