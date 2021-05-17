Spf Beheer Bv Buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, State Street Corporation, 3M Co, Sells Albemarle Corp, MetLife Inc

Added Positions: ABC, STT, MMM, ATO, BDX, VFC, PEP, BKNG, AZO, CVS,

ABC, STT, MMM, ATO, BDX, VFC, PEP, BKNG, AZO, CVS, Reduced Positions: ALB, MET, TMO, MCHP, TSCO, NKE, ODFL, ADI, BLL, FDX, DG,

Utrecht The Netherlands, P7, based Investment company Spf Beheer Bv Current Portfolio ) buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, State Street Corporation, 3M Co, Atmos Energy Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells Albemarle Corp, MetLife Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spf Beheer Bv. As of 2021Q1, Spf Beheer Bv owns 35 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPF BEHEER BV's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spf+beheer+bv/current-portfolio/portfolio

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 629,682 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99% American Express Co (AXP) - 978,363 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 98,573 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98% State Street Corporation (STT) - 1,629,935 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.44% Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 777,422 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.97%

Spf Beheer Bv added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 40.99%. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,123,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spf Beheer Bv added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,629,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spf Beheer Bv added to a holding in 3M Co by 37.44%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $204.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 655,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spf Beheer Bv added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,271,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spf Beheer Bv added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $241.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 467,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.