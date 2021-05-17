Logo
Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. Buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources, Sells , HollyFrontier Corp, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Nassau, C5, based Investment company Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources, Phillips 66, Devon Energy Corp, sells , HollyFrontier Corp, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, QEP Resources Inc, Fluor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $796 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/key+group+holdings+%28cayman%29%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD.
  1. Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 21,109,699 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  2. Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 7,085,006 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.11%
  3. Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 1,007,156 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.94%
  4. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 991,818 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 2,880,696 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.07%
New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $73.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.4%. The holding were 991,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 946,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 2,251,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 367,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 284,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 350,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 410.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.974500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 1,415,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,880,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,471,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34.

Sold Out: QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Sold Out: Fluor Corp (FLR)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41.

Sold Out: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.32.

Sold Out: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD.. Also check out:

1. KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD. keeps buying
