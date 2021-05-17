Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. Buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources, Sells , HollyFrontier Corp, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

New Purchases: OAS, CHK, TRQ, PSX, WFG, STLD, SU, UFS, FANG, NUE, CENX, ARCH, VLO,

OAS, CHK, TRQ, PSX, WFG, STLD, SU, UFS, FANG, NUE, CENX, ARCH, VLO, Added Positions: DVN, TECK, GPK, CVI,

DVN, TECK, GPK, CVI, Reduced Positions: HFC, XEC, PBR.A, AR, WRK, PDCE, ETRN, WMB, EQT, HCC,

HFC, XEC, PBR.A, AR, WRK, PDCE, ETRN, WMB, EQT, HCC, Sold Out: WPX, MIC, QEP, FLR, PAGP, CSIQ, TSLA, CLF, VST,

Nassau, C5, based Investment company Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources, Phillips 66, Devon Energy Corp, sells , HollyFrontier Corp, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, QEP Resources Inc, Fluor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $796 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 21,109,699 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 7,085,006 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.11% Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 1,007,156 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.94% Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 991,818 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 2,880,696 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.07%

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $73.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.4%. The holding were 991,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 946,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 2,251,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 367,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 284,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 350,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 410.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.974500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 1,415,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,880,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,471,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.32.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89.