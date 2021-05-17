Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC Buys USHG Acquisition Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, Henry Schein Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: HUGS.U, VEA, VWO, PRCH, BMY, PFE, ARKK, LNFA, DBX, VZ, UBER, XLRE, INTC, JNJ, F, KO, PTON, MA, RBLX, IJH, UNH, HWC, OCX, TNXP,

HUGS.U, VEA, VWO, PRCH, BMY, PFE, ARKK, LNFA, DBX, VZ, UBER, XLRE, INTC, JNJ, F, KO, PTON, MA, RBLX, IJH, UNH, HWC, OCX, TNXP, Added Positions: VRT, HSIC, AAP, CRI, VOO, VO, MRK, MCK, QQQ, VTWO, AMZN, T, XLU, IUSV, FB, MSFT, PGR, CDW, IWF, SFE, XLB, THS, PLTR, GOOGL, AAPL, BAC, XLF, JPM, YUMC, DKS, DIS, TSLA, HD, OIH, VDE, SQ, V, MSI, VYM, IVV, IWM,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys USHG Acquisition Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, Henry Schein Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, Comcast Corp, Qurate Retail Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $593 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Brink's Co (BCO) - 499,382 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.88% The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 988,164 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 846,584 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 426,099 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 124,350 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.10%

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in USHG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 820,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 111,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 102,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 75,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.221000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 149.42%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 565,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Henry Schein Inc by 127.99%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 170,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $203.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 124,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $103.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 210,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 271.43%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 146.50%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.