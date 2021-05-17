Logo
Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC Buys USHG Acquisition Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, Henry Schein Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, Comcast Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys USHG Acquisition Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, Henry Schein Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co, Comcast Corp, Qurate Retail Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $593 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zuckerman+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC
  1. The Brink's Co (BCO) - 499,382 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.88%
  2. The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 988,164 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  3. Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 846,584 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
  4. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 426,099 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  5. Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 124,350 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.10%
New Purchase: USHG Acquisition Corp (HUGS.U)

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in USHG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 820,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 111,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 102,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 75,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.221000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 149.42%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 565,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Henry Schein Inc by 127.99%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 170,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $203.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 124,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carter's Inc (CRI)

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $104.99, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $103.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 210,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 271.43%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 146.50%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC keeps buying
