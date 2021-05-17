Park Presidio Capital Llc Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Tractor Supply Co, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: MELI,

MELI, Reduced Positions: FISV, CMG,

FISV, CMG, Sold Out: TSCO, ACAM,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Park Presidio Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys MercadoLibre Inc, sells Tractor Supply Co, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Presidio Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Park Presidio Capital Llc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $934 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,000 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 1,225,000 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 1,475,000 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 585,000 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 260,000 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio.

Park Presidio Capital Llc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1329.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park Presidio Capital Llc sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54.

Park Presidio Capital Llc sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.