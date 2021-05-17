Park Presidio Capital Llc Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Tractor Supply Co, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp

For the details of PARK PRESIDIO CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+presidio+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PARK PRESIDIO CAPITAL LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 40,000 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio.
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 1,225,000 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio.
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 1,475,000 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio.
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 585,000 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 260,000 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio.
Park Presidio Capital Llc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1329.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Park Presidio Capital Llc sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54.Sold Out: Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM)
Park Presidio Capital Llc sold out a holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.5.
