Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC Buys Honeywell International Inc, Masco Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Accenture PLC, Caterpillar Inc

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Honeywell International Inc, Masco Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Lennar Corp, Bunge, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Accenture PLC, Caterpillar Inc, Gentex Corp, Ecopetrol SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC owns 395 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 327,771 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 689,105 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 926,387 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% Nike Inc (NKE) - 524,281 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,348,032 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55%

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $129.704700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $81.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.031000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $28.43, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Limoneira Co. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $19.01, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 819.17%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $226.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 66,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Masco Corp by 2556.34%. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 109,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 1944.01%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 993.97%. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $97.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 921.51%. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $89.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 47,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 5093.29%. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 83,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Core Laboratories NV. The sale prices were between $27.68 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $34.17.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Washington Federal Inc. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $33.86, with an estimated average price of $29.89.