American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Suzano SA, Sells Target Corp, Apple Inc, Lam Research Corp

Lebanon, NH, based Investment company American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Suzano SA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Boston Properties Inc, sells Target Corp, Apple Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sony Group Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,355 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.53% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 38,433 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.50% Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) - 43,762 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 40,741 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.85% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 48,204 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.04%

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 11,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 52,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 11,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 94,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 121,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 92,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Suzano SA by 2164.40%. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 283,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 38,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 245.77%. The purchase prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $109.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 36,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 130.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 70,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 368.34%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $55.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 62,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 88.87%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 99,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.85.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.