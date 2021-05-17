JNE Partners LLP Buys MSD Acquisition Corp, Comcast Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Sells Charles Schwab Corp

New Purchases: MSDAU, KAHC.U,

MSDAU, KAHC.U, Added Positions: CMCSA,

CMCSA, Reduced Positions: UHAL, SCHW,

Investment company JNE Partners LLP Current Portfolio ) buys MSD Acquisition Corp, Comcast Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, sells Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNE Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, JNE Partners LLP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 64,045 shares, 27.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 561,902 shares, 21.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.00% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 45,000 shares, 20.82% of the total portfolio. Novagold Resources Inc (NG) - 1,955,047 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. MSD Acquisition Corp (MSDAU) - 1,500,000 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. New Position

JNE Partners LLP initiated holding in MSD Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.55%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNE Partners LLP initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 229,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNE Partners LLP added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 57.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 561,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.