MIG Capital, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Snowflake Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Sells First American Financial Corp, Darden Restaurants Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company MIG Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Snowflake Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, sells First American Financial Corp, Darden Restaurants Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, RH, Armstrong World Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MIG Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, MIG Capital, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Groupon Inc (GRPN) - 1,354,931 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.13% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 502,011 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.64% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) - 887,711 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.93% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 169,927 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) - 652,005 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.85%

MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 139,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 66,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,185,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,176,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $50.94 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $54.62.

MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56.

MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56.