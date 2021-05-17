MIG Capital, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Snowflake Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Sells First American Financial Corp, Darden Restaurants Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

- New Purchases: MSFT, SNOW, WPF, APSG,
- Added Positions: FIS, ROOT, GSAT,
- Reduced Positions: SCHW, RH, AWI, EPAY, LBTYK, TMUS, BLL, TV, PYPL, WMS, GRPN, CCOI, NCLH, APO, CRM,
- Sold Out: FAF, DRI, LYV,
For the details of MIG Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of MIG Capital, LLC
- Groupon Inc (GRPN) - 1,354,931 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.13%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 502,011 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.64%
- Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) - 887,711 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.93%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 169,927 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) - 652,005 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.85%
MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 139,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 66,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,185,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)
MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,176,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $50.94 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $54.62.Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56.
