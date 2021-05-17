Requisite Capital Management, LLC Buys Callaway Golf Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Sells Mr. Cooper Group Inc, AT&T Inc, ARK Innovation ETF

New Purchases: ELY, GLDM, BSV, GS, NEAR, MAA, DE, FUTU, VXUS, C, BIDU, WYNN, SSPK, VCSH, NVDA, CAT, XLE, DKNG, PDD, QFIN, UAL, PFE, MBB, MRK, IBM, HD, CSCO,

Investment company Requisite Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Callaway Golf Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Mr. Cooper Group Inc, AT&T Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Elevate Credit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Requisite Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Requisite Capital Management, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 5,536,208 shares, 40.23% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 150,140 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.64% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 217,057 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.36% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 460,320 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.81% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 54,397 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44%

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.23%. The holding were 5,536,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.581400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 470,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 53,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.181400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09. The stock is now traded at around $157.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $161.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 217,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.72.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.