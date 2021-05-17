Requisite Capital Management, LLC Buys Callaway Golf Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Sells Mr. Cooper Group Inc, AT&T Inc, ARK Innovation ETF

- New Purchases: ELY, GLDM, BSV, GS, NEAR, MAA, DE, FUTU, VXUS, C, BIDU, WYNN, SSPK, VCSH, NVDA, CAT, XLE, DKNG, PDD, QFIN, UAL, PFE, MBB, MRK, IBM, HD, CSCO,
- Added Positions: IVV, MTUM, USMV, QQQ, JPST, WFC, EPD, BAC, WES, WMT, UNH, JNJ, JPM, KMI, FB, NRZ, PAGP, GOOGL, AMZN, EZPW,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, ELVT, GLD, BABA, MA, CMPS, PYPL, MSFT, SEDG, DOW, AAPL, SHOP, TRGP, VNOM, ET,
- Sold Out: COOP, T, BILL, RRC, MUB, TDOC, PHM, DIS, JD, COMM,
For the details of Requisite Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/requisite+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Requisite Capital Management, LLC
- Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 5,536,208 shares, 40.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 150,140 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.64%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 217,057 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.36%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 460,320 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.81%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 54,397 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44%
Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.23%. The holding were 5,536,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.581400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 470,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 53,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.181400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09. The stock is now traded at around $157.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $161.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 217,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44.Sold Out: Range Resources Corp (RRC)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Range Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $7.13 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.72.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of Requisite Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Requisite Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Requisite Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Requisite Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Requisite Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment