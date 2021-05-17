Vitruvian Partners LLP Buys Agora Inc, CarGurus Inc, Sells Farfetch

For the details of Vitruvian Partners LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vitruvian+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vitruvian Partners LLP
- Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,829,474 shares, 69.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.99%
- Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) - 6,467,547 shares, 20.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
- Agora Inc (API) - 301,062 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CarGurus Inc (CARG) - 559,880 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
Vitruvian Partners LLP initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 301,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
Vitruvian Partners LLP initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 559,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Vitruvian Partners LLP.
