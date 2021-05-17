Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, MPLX LP, Sells Surgery Partners Inc, AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible Fund, Tesla Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, MPLX LP, Sells Surgery Partners Inc, AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible Fund, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, MPLX LP, Boeing Co, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, sells Surgery Partners Inc, AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible Fund, Tesla Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, AMC Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc owns 312 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walled+lake+planning+%26+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 30,193 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 71,415 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 54,795 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 113,207 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,382 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $493.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $89.719600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $67.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $416.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 235.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $225.391900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 46.11%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3850.89%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $11.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.978000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5097.83%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 997.73%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund. The sale prices were between $30.11 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $33.22.

Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Sold Out: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider