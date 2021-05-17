Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, MPLX LP, Sells Surgery Partners Inc, AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible Fund, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: MDY, MPLX, KWEB, RIO, SQ, CHWY, ACAD, PLTR, MGM, QCLN, IWN, EEM, XLE, RBLX, CCIV, CMPS, NIO, SENS, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, IJR, UBER, WRAP, SHM, VEU, VTEB, VTV, VWO, TLRY, TLRY,

MDY, MPLX, KWEB, RIO, SQ, CHWY, ACAD, PLTR, MGM, QCLN, IWN, EEM, XLE, RBLX, CCIV, CMPS, NIO, SENS, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, IJR, UBER, WRAP, SHM, VEU, VTEB, VTV, VWO, TLRY, TLRY, Added Positions: IVV, AAPL, BA, APO, BOE, MO, WBA, VZ, FITB, EXC, RSP, VOO, SCHD, ACN, HLI, DNLI, GILD, Z, JNPR, QQQ, VO, CRM, MOAT, KBA, IWR, IWD, PFE, PEAK, SLYG, NYCB, IWP, IWO, DLR, ITOT, IBB, ACWV, WORK, PGR, PFD, CGC, AEP, PBA, MESO,

IVV, AAPL, BA, APO, BOE, MO, WBA, VZ, FITB, EXC, RSP, VOO, SCHD, ACN, HLI, DNLI, GILD, Z, JNPR, QQQ, VO, CRM, MOAT, KBA, IWR, IWD, PFE, PEAK, SLYG, NYCB, IWP, IWO, DLR, ITOT, IBB, ACWV, WORK, PGR, PFD, CGC, AEP, PBA, MESO, Reduced Positions: SGRY, TSLA, IWF, IBM, CVS, PG, CAT, AMCX, ALXN, EIX, HPQ, VOE, DDD, IJK, PRSP, MFGP, FB, EMD, ADX, RTX, OSK, GE, BDX,

SGRY, TSLA, IWF, IBM, CVS, PG, CAT, AMCX, ALXN, EIX, HPQ, VOE, DDD, IJK, PRSP, MFGP, FB, EMD, ADX, RTX, OSK, GE, BDX, Sold Out: ACV, GWPH, ROK, IEFA, AGG, ISD, JPI, DPG, BCX, AFT, FSD, IDE, BGY, AWP, EOD, AOD, AGD, MGU, BDJ, IGD, JRI, LDP, CII, GHY, ARDC, AIF, FPF, MGNI, JGH, RA, TEAF, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, IWM, TY, MUI, AFB, KTF, GIM, SBI, PPR, MQT, MYI, EHI, BIF, GAM, AWF, MUE, MFL, DSU, TEI, EIM, SCD, IGR, EFR, MAV, FRA, EAD, HYT, RNP, PHD, BYM, AVK, NEA, NAD, JQC, JPC, EVV,

Investment company Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, MPLX LP, Boeing Co, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, sells Surgery Partners Inc, AllianzGI Diversified Incomenvertible Fund, Tesla Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, AMC Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc owns 312 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walled+lake+planning+%26+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 30,193 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 71,415 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 54,795 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 113,207 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,382 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $493.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $89.719600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $67.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $416.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 235.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $225.391900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 46.11%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3850.89%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $11.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.978000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5097.83%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 997.73%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund. The sale prices were between $30.11 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $33.22.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.72.