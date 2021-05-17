Santa Monica Partners Lp Buys Boeing Co, Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc

For the details of SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/santa+monica+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP
- Balchem Corp (BCPC) - 404,066 shares, 40.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 117,170 shares, 33.02% of the total portfolio.
- Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 247,055 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%
- Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) - 40,793 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio.
- Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 40,755 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.
Santa Monica Partners Lp initiated holding in Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.68 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $2.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 166,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Santa Monica Partners Lp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $225.391900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
