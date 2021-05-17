Santa Monica Partners Lp Buys Boeing Co, Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc

New Purchases: 864,

Investment company Santa Monica Partners Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Boeing Co, Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Santa Monica Partners Lp. As of 2021Q1, Santa Monica Partners Lp owns 24 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Balchem Corp (BCPC) - 404,066 shares, 40.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 117,170 shares, 33.02% of the total portfolio. Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 247,055 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) - 40,793 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 40,755 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.

Santa Monica Partners Lp initiated holding in Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.68 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $2.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 166,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Santa Monica Partners Lp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $225.391900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.