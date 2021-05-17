Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Marcus Corp, Sells Rackspace Technology Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Cinemark Holdings Inc

Investment company Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Marcus Corp, sells Rackspace Technology Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Cinemark Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. keeps buying
For the details of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/searchlight+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 14,221,915 shares, 40.46% of the total portfolio.
- Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) - 4,953,685 shares, 25.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.72%
- Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) - 6,715,800 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) - 6,352,842 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio.
- Marcus Corp (MCS) - 1,465,042 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.36%
Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Marcus Corp by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,465,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment