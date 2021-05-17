Logo
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP Buys Alphabet Inc, CSX Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Progressive Corp, Match Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Egerton Capital (UK) LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, CSX Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sea, Amazon.com Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Progressive Corp, Match Group Inc, NVR Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Egerton Capital (UK) LLP. As of 2021Q1, Egerton Capital (UK) LLP owns 35 stocks with a total value of $19 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Egerton Capital (UK) LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/egerton+capital+%28uk%29+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Egerton Capital (UK) LLP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 817,684 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.02%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,977,341 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.50%
  3. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 16,874,935 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
  4. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,713,917 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  5. L Brands Inc (LB) - 15,825,290 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 778,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 4,249,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1329.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 106,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,601,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2306.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 817,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in CSX Corp by 43.92%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 9,420,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 5,977,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 298,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 63.25%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 815,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78.

Sold Out: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Egerton Capital (UK) LLP. Also check out:

1. Egerton Capital (UK) LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Egerton Capital (UK) LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Egerton Capital (UK) LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Egerton Capital (UK) LLP keeps buying
insider

insider