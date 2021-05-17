Egerton Capital (UK) LLP Buys Alphabet Inc, CSX Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Progressive Corp, Match Group Inc

New Purchases: SE, WFC, MELI, JD,

SE, WFC, MELI, JD, Added Positions: GOOG, CSX, MSFT, AMZN, MA, LIN, FB, CP, V, UNH, YNDX, NFLX, STNE,

GOOG, CSX, MSFT, AMZN, MA, LIN, FB, CP, V, UNH, YNDX, NFLX, STNE, Reduced Positions: PYPL, MTCH, GPN, NVR, VMC, SHOP, CMCSA, MLM, TMUS, DHI, KKR, ADI, ATUS, BXMT, BX,

PYPL, MTCH, GPN, NVR, VMC, SHOP, CMCSA, MLM, TMUS, DHI, KKR, ADI, ATUS, BXMT, BX, Sold Out: PGR, HWM, AVY,

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP owns 35 stocks with a total value of $19 billion during the 3-months ended 2021Q1. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 817,684 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,977,341 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.50% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 16,874,935 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,713,917 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% L Brands Inc (LB) - 15,825,290 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 778,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 4,249,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1329.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 106,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,601,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2306.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 817,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in CSX Corp by 43.92%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 9,420,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 5,977,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 298,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 63.25%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 815,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83.