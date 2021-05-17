Guardian Capital Advisors Lp Buys ING Groep NV, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Boeing Co, Sells HSBC Holdings PLC, iShares Silver Trust, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: ING, QSR, REGN, TLT, SPG, WFG, AFL, FDX, LIN, WHR, EWC, LMT,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Guardian Capital Advisors Lp Current Portfolio ) buys ING Groep NV, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Boeing Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, sells HSBC Holdings PLC, iShares Silver Trust, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Capital Advisors Lp. As of 2021Q1, Guardian Capital Advisors Lp owns 170 stocks with a total value of $875 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 803,324 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.86% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 520,456 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 579,264 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 335,128 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 226,026 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in ING Groep NV. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 449,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $522.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $57.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 62,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 133.05%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $225.075300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 75.72%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $213.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3236.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $153.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $121.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $28.58.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 60.23%. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp still held 42,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 31.6%. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp still held 4,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 31.92%. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp still held 11,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.