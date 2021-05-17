Logo
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Facebook Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sells Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Athenex Inc, Copart Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Microsoft Corp, Danaher Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp, sells Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Athenex Inc, Copart Inc, Purple Innovation Inc, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q1, Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 60 stocks with a total value of $973 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kingdon+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 400,000 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 312,000 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio.
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 201,000 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio.
  4. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 860,261 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.07%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 133,331 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.00%
New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 166,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 73,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $250.722500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 67,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 363,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aramark (ARMK)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 372,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 119.00%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 133,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 126.89%. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $97.85, with an estimated average price of $77.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 158,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Molecular Templates Inc by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $9.33 and $14.05, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 961,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Beyond Air Inc (XAIR)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Beyond Air Inc by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 695,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $24.37 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The sale prices were between $10.9 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.87.

Sold Out: Stoneridge Inc (SRI)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Stoneridge Inc. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $31.56.

Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

Reduced: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 30.07%. The sale prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.46%. Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 860,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Athenex Inc (ATNX)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Athenex Inc by 60.92%. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $4.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.91%. Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 1,547,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 51.5%. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. still held 51,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.



