Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P. Buys Antero Midstream Corp

Investment company Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Antero Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P. keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P.
- Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 9,382,570 shares, 76.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
- Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 3,169,985 shares, 23.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P. initiated holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.02%. The holding were 3,169,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.
