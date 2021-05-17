Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P. Buys Antero Midstream Corp

New Purchases: AM,

Investment company Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Antero Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 9,382,570 shares, 76.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 3,169,985 shares, 23.02% of the total portfolio. New Position

Yorktown Energy Partners VIII, L.P. initiated holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.02%. The holding were 3,169,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.