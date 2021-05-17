GRS Advisors, LLC Buys Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Regency Centers Corp, PulteGroup Inc, Sells Highwoods Properties Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GRS Advisors, LLC Buys Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Regency Centers Corp, PulteGroup Inc, Sells Highwoods Properties Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company GRS Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Regency Centers Corp, PulteGroup Inc, Global Medical REIT Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, sells Highwoods Properties Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Colony Capital Inc, Life Storage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GRS Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, GRS Advisors, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRS Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grs+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GRS Advisors, LLC
  1. Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 285,854 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
  2. Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 295,738 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.94%
  3. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - 282,003 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73%
  4. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 297,660 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 125,937 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.32%
New Purchase: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 297,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 101,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 99,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.51 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 330,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 106,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.85. The stock is now traded at around $201.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 17,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)

GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 56.21%. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $188.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 38,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 29.31%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 264,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 23,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41.

Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Sold Out: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22.

Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of GRS Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. GRS Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GRS Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GRS Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GRS Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider