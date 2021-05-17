GRS Advisors, LLC Buys Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Regency Centers Corp, PulteGroup Inc, Sells Highwoods Properties Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc

New Purchases: HGV, REG, PHM, GMRE, PEAK, JLL, VICI,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company GRS Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Regency Centers Corp, PulteGroup Inc, Global Medical REIT Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, sells Highwoods Properties Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Colony Capital Inc, Life Storage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GRS Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, GRS Advisors, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRS Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grs+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 285,854 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 295,738 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.94% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - 282,003 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73% Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 297,660 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. New Position Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 125,937 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.32%

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 297,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 101,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 99,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.51 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 330,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 106,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.85. The stock is now traded at around $201.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 17,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 56.21%. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $188.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 38,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 29.31%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 264,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 23,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.