GRS Advisors, LLC Buys Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Regency Centers Corp, PulteGroup Inc, Sells Highwoods Properties Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc

- New Purchases: HGV, REG, PHM, GMRE, PEAK, JLL, VICI,
- Added Positions: LHCG, MGP, AMT, NSA, AIRC,
- Reduced Positions: REXR, CLNY, KRC, SAFE, COLD, ADC, RHP, WH, INVH, APLE, NREF,
- Sold Out: HIW, QTS, LSI, ELS, COR, SPG, CONE, ENSG, WRI, ADUS,
These are the top 5 holdings of GRS Advisors, LLC
- Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 285,854 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
- Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 295,738 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.94%
- National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - 282,003 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73%
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 297,660 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 125,937 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.32%
GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 297,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 101,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 99,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)
GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.51 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 330,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 106,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.85. The stock is now traded at around $201.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 17,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 56.21%. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $188.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 38,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 29.31%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 264,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 23,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41.Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.Sold Out: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22.Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.
