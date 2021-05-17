Guardian Capital Lp Buys Bank of Montreal, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Sells Rogers Communications Inc, Cameco Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp

- New Purchases: WFG, BHP, CIGI, RIO, ING, SLB, YUMC, AFL, ABNB, EXPE, GDDY, IQV, JD, ETSY, EQNR, TME, CLB, SAN,
- Added Positions: BMO, QSR, TU, MFC, CM, TD, CP, RY, STN, SJR, OTEX, JNJ, EOG, ITW, EFA, CLS, GOLD, FTS, LRCX, BKNG, AAPL, GIL, UNH, GOOGL, ROK, EXPO, NVDA, CME, CSCO, ILMN, VEEV, RTX, ZTS, NVO, NKE, MDT, TTWO, WMT, BAX, IMO, HD, CL, EMR, ADP, DUK, DLTR, DIS, BIO, ATVI, TMO, TOT, ULTA, AMZN, GOOG, VRSK, ADBE, MKL, STE, BIPC, SHW, NOW, SPGI, STZ, PYPL, FISV, IDXX, MTCH, MASI,
- Reduced Positions: RCI, CCJ, MGA, WPM, MA, BHC, CNI, AEM, CNQ, VZ, CCI, DLR, BAM, MKTX, ACN, GIB, KMB, SHOP, TRP, PG, UL, SU, NTR, MPW, MCD, BEP, BNS, APD, AWK, ENB, WM, PBA, DSGX, DOOO, FB, WCN, COST, AZN, SLF, BCE, BAH, RSG, NFLX, ZBRA, LOW, LOGI, EL, JPM, CDW, CTXS, AXP, APH, ASML, BR, V, CVX, TJX, TFX, CTAS, CPRT, FLT, ROP, FBHS, INTU, NICE,
- Sold Out: BDX, FIS, ICE, VRTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of GUARDIAN CAPITAL LP
- Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 3,892,212 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.91%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 3,698,289 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 3,942,554 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31%
- Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 9,115,146 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 4,001,518 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%
Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,100,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 230,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ING Groep NV (ING)
Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in ING Groep NV. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,287,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)
Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.14 and $110.65, with an estimated average price of $98.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 124,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $89.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 199,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 495,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 59.91%. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $100.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 3,892,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 67.57%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,099,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stantec Inc (STN)
Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Stantec Inc by 50.36%. The purchase prices were between $32.09 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $38.48. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 956,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,762,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 36.15%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 211,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 94.68%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $83.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 227,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of GUARDIAN CAPITAL LP.
1. GUARDIAN CAPITAL LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. GUARDIAN CAPITAL LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GUARDIAN CAPITAL LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GUARDIAN CAPITAL LP keeps buying
