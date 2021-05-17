Perennial Advisors, LLC Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Adobe Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells SEACOR Holdings Inc, Schlumberger, Danimer Scientific Inc

New Purchases: SCHD, VGK, IVE, GS, IVW, BND, IEMG, EWJ, MCHI, HYG, EWU, MET, BSV, ADP, PNC, UNH, O, KRE, TSM, IWP, EMR, EXC, GE, ACTC, PDBC, WFC, IWS, BIV, VOD, MTN, VAW, TDC, NIO, CHKP, XLE, CGEN, SCHW, MDY, RBLX, QS, PTON, NTCO, NCR, IWO, IWN, IGE, PRF, RPV, LIT, BK, BP,

SCHD, VGK, IVE, GS, IVW, BND, IEMG, EWJ, MCHI, HYG, EWU, MET, BSV, ADP, PNC, UNH, O, KRE, TSM, IWP, EMR, EXC, GE, ACTC, PDBC, WFC, IWS, BIV, VOD, MTN, VAW, TDC, NIO, CHKP, XLE, CGEN, SCHW, MDY, RBLX, QS, PTON, NTCO, NCR, IWO, IWN, IGE, PRF, RPV, LIT, BK, BP, Added Positions: ATVI, ADBE, JPST, PGX, VOO, VCSH, VCIT, FLOT, HD, SHV, VZ, BKLN, BRK.B, APD, DEO, JNJ, JPM, FISV, T, LMT, MCD, USB, LEA, CSCO, COST, TRTN, UNP, FDX, APH, HON, VWO, AMZN, AWK, MUB, NVS, XYL, SPY, VEA, CVX, BLK, ARCC, PG, ABBV, EL, GD, GOOGL, AMGN, ABT, TOTL, ITM, MDLZ, VTI, UL, ORCC, PEP, AGGY, XOM, ADPT, BAC, BX, CVS, KO, CMCSA, ELAN, MMC, HII, PFF, ICLN, IWM, J, DNL, BMY, CSX, VXF, OTIS, CARR, IBM, IWR, CCI, EFA, ESPO, RTX, GILD, QQQ, SCHF,

ATVI, ADBE, JPST, PGX, VOO, VCSH, VCIT, FLOT, HD, SHV, VZ, BKLN, BRK.B, APD, DEO, JNJ, JPM, FISV, T, LMT, MCD, USB, LEA, CSCO, COST, TRTN, UNP, FDX, APH, HON, VWO, AMZN, AWK, MUB, NVS, XYL, SPY, VEA, CVX, BLK, ARCC, PG, ABBV, EL, GD, GOOGL, AMGN, ABT, TOTL, ITM, MDLZ, VTI, UL, ORCC, PEP, AGGY, XOM, ADPT, BAC, BX, CVS, KO, CMCSA, ELAN, MMC, HII, PFF, ICLN, IWM, J, DNL, BMY, CSX, VXF, OTIS, CARR, IBM, IWR, CCI, EFA, ESPO, RTX, GILD, QQQ, SCHF, Reduced Positions: AAPL, FB, SLB, GOOG, MA, KKR, ZTS, SO, CHWY, ED, D, VIAC, MSCI, TSLA, MCO, MMM, LPG, LUV, STWD, NOW, TXN, TWLO, VIG, VTRS, TEAM, ALC, BABA, SRE, SCHG, CRM, SMHI, PFE, OKTA, NVDA, NEE, MPC, ISRG, ITW, GLYC, CAT, AVGO, VTOL, TLRY, TLRY,

AAPL, FB, SLB, GOOG, MA, KKR, ZTS, SO, CHWY, ED, D, VIAC, MSCI, TSLA, MCO, MMM, LPG, LUV, STWD, NOW, TXN, TWLO, VIG, VTRS, TEAM, ALC, BABA, SRE, SCHG, CRM, SMHI, PFE, OKTA, NVDA, NEE, MPC, ISRG, ITW, GLYC, CAT, AVGO, VTOL, TLRY, TLRY, Sold Out: CKH, DNMR, COTY, GSG, COP, ZM,

Investment company Perennial Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Adobe Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, The Home Depot Inc, sells SEACOR Holdings Inc, Schlumberger, Danimer Scientific Inc, Coty Inc, Chewy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perennial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Perennial Advisors, LLC owns 292 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perennial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perennial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,515 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,698 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 120,131 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9049.35% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 120,331 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,676 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $67.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 9049.35%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $91.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 120,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1677.90%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $478.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 123,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 348.11%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.31%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.16 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.85.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $6.33 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.62.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The sale prices were between $12.24 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.71.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.