Perennial Advisors, LLC Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Adobe Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells SEACOR Holdings Inc, Schlumberger, Danimer Scientific Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Perennial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Adobe Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, The Home Depot Inc, sells SEACOR Holdings Inc, Schlumberger, Danimer Scientific Inc, Coty Inc, Chewy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perennial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Perennial Advisors, LLC owns 292 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perennial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perennial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Perennial Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 122,515 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,698 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  3. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 120,131 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9049.35%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 120,331 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,676 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $67.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $368.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 9049.35%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $91.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 120,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1677.90%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $478.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 4,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 123,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 348.11%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.31%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SEACOR Holdings Inc (CKH)

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.16 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.85.

Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88.

Sold Out: Coty Inc (COTY)

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $6.33 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.62.

Sold Out: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The sale prices were between $12.24 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.71.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Perennial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Perennial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Perennial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Perennial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Perennial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
