Standard General L.P. Buys Cumulus Media Inc, Sells Turning Point Brands Inc, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of Standard General L.P.
- Ballys Corp (BALY) - 11,251,159 shares, 55.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 15,375,927 shares, 21.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13%
- Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) - 4,042,280 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.1%
- National CineMedia Inc (NCMI) - 17,449,272 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14%
- Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 866,367 shares, 0.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
Standard General L.P. initiated holding in Cumulus Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $11.58, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 866,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA)
Standard General L.P. sold out a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $7.47, with an estimated average price of $5.41.Sold Out: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO)
Standard General L.P. sold out a holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.4 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.9.Sold Out: Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)
Standard General L.P. sold out a holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.34 and $130.49, with an estimated average price of $89.14.Sold Out: Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)
Standard General L.P. sold out a holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $22.68.
