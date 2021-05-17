Standard General L.P. Buys Cumulus Media Inc, Sells Turning Point Brands Inc, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc

New Purchases: CMLS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Standard General L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Cumulus Media Inc, sells Turning Point Brands Inc, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Nabors Industries, Precision Drilling Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Standard General L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Standard General L.P. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Standard General L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/standard+general+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Ballys Corp (BALY) - 11,251,159 shares, 55.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 15,375,927 shares, 21.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13% Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) - 4,042,280 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.1% National CineMedia Inc (NCMI) - 17,449,272 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14% Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 866,367 shares, 0.60% of the total portfolio. New Position

Standard General L.P. initiated holding in Cumulus Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $11.58, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 866,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Standard General L.P. sold out a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $7.47, with an estimated average price of $5.41.

Standard General L.P. sold out a holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.4 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.9.

Standard General L.P. sold out a holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.34 and $130.49, with an estimated average price of $89.14.

Standard General L.P. sold out a holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $22.68.