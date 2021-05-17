Public Investment Fund Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Sells Suncor Energy Inc

For the details of PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/public+investment+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 72,840,541 shares, 25.70% of the total portfolio.
- Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 33,435,391 shares, 20.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.44%
- Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 32,986,504 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio.
- Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 14,210,000 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.50%
- Carnival Corp (CCL) - 50,830,926 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio.
Public Investment Fund initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,857,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U)
Public Investment Fund initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,499,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Public Investment Fund added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 123.44%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $91.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.12%. The holding were 33,435,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Public Investment Fund added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 91.50%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $137.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 14,210,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Public Investment Fund added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $167.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 5,640,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Public Investment Fund sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND. Also check out:
1. PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment