Public Investment Fund Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Sells Suncor Energy Inc

Investment company Public Investment Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Coupang Inc, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, sells Suncor Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Public Investment Fund. As of 2021Q1, Public Investment Fund owns 13 stocks with a total value of $15.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 72,840,541 shares, 25.70% of the total portfolio. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 33,435,391 shares, 20.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.44% Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 32,986,504 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 14,210,000 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.50% Carnival Corp (CCL) - 50,830,926 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio.

Public Investment Fund initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,857,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Investment Fund initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,499,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Investment Fund added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 123.44%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $91.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.12%. The holding were 33,435,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Investment Fund added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 91.50%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $137.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 14,210,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Investment Fund added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $167.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 5,640,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Public Investment Fund sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57.