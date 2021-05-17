Logo
Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC Buys MSCI Inc, Alphabet Inc, Qorvo Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Global Payments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MSCI Inc, Alphabet Inc, Qorvo Inc, Coupa Software Inc, General Motors Co, sells Facebook Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Global Payments Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aristotle+atlantic+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 472,878 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,720 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,029 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.87%
  4. AMETEK Inc (AME) - 446,399 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 219,744 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $455.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 55,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $236.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2270.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 32,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 4614.24%. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 93,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 59.82%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 81,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 180,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 160,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 66.13%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Sold Out: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The sale prices were between $52.97 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $60.51.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider