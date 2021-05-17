Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC Buys MSCI Inc, Alphabet Inc, Qorvo Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Global Payments Inc

New Purchases: MSCI, GM, STZ, MO, GWPH, CRWD,

Investment company Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys MSCI Inc, Alphabet Inc, Qorvo Inc, Coupa Software Inc, General Motors Co, sells Facebook Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Global Payments Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 472,878 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,720 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,029 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.87% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 446,399 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Visa Inc (V) - 219,744 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $455.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 55,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $236.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.87%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2270.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 32,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 4614.24%. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 93,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 59.82%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 81,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 180,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 160,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 66.13%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The sale prices were between $52.97 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $60.51.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87.